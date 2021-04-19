EVART — A little bit of a wakeup call seems to have helped.
After dropping a pair of games to Big Rapids, Evart did a little bit of work on its lineup.
The Wildcats used production up and down the lineup to sweep Charlevoix 9-1 and 10-0 on Saturday in a non-conference baseball doubleheader.
“Since the Big Rapids doubleheader, we’ve worked real hard on getting production throughout our lineup and that showed today. Nate Sochocki and Haidyn Simmer especially made our offense go.‘
Danny Witbeck started the opener and got the win, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out four in two innings of work. Michael Lodholtz pitched three innings of relief, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out four.
Evart scored eight runs in the first inning and cruised from there.
At the plate, Pierce Johnson had two hits and an RBI; Lodholtz a hit; Witbeck an RBI; Mac Sims a two-run double; Daryin Reagan an RBI; Sochocki two hits; Simmer a hit and an RBI; and Braydin Cass an RBI.
Witbeck got the win in game two, allowing four hits while striking out five in four innings of work. Johnson pitched an inning of relief, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out two.
Johnson helped himself at the plate with two hits and an RBI; Lodholtz two hits and four RBIs; Witbeck a hit; Reese Ransom an RBI; Sochocki three hits; Jake Ladd a hit; and Simmer three hits and two RBIs.
Evart (6-2 overall) hosts Clare on Tuesday.
Marion wins two
BEAR LAKE — Marion beat Manistee Catholic 10-3 and Pellston 10-0 to claim the title at the Bear Lake Invitational.
“I thought our pitching and defense were really good all day and we hit the ball pretty well but we still need to be more selective at the plate,‘ Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Aadin Yowell, Braden Prielipp and Gavin Prielipp combined to pitch a three-hitter and strike out 13 in the opener.
At the plate, Yowell had three hits; Braden Prielipp three hits and three RBIs, including a three-run triple; Colton Hammer two hits and two RBIs; Keegan Baldwin a hit; and Gavin Prielipp a hit.
Marion led 2-0 until the fifth inning against Pellston before breaking it open with eight runs.
Mason Salisbury and Thomas Jenema combined on a two-hit shutout on the mound.
Gavin Prielipp, Weston Cox and Hammer had three hits apiece while Braden Prielipp and Yowell each had two.
Marion (7-1) is at Walkerville today.
SOFTBALL
Mesick wins two
MESICK — Mesick took two from Glen Lake in non-league softball play, 12-1 and 15-5.
Kelsey Quiggin got the win in the opener, striking out 11.
At the plate, Maranda Keillor had two hits; Grace Hawk two hits; and Mattie Akom collected a three-run triple.
Grace Quiggin got the win in game two, striking out five.
At the plate, Kelsey Quiggin had four hits, including a double, triple, and four RBIs; Maraya Buell two hits and four RBIs; Akom a triple and three RBIs; Emily Sabo two hits; Harmony Harris two hits; and Angie Wheeler a double.
Mesick hosts Bear Lake today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.