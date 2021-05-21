MANTON — Evart's bats matched the weather as the Wildcats swept Manton 15-0 and 10-0 in a Highland Conference baseball doubleheader Thursday.
"It's just nice to keep the bats going," Evart coach Josh Johnson said. "I think with the warmer weather, we've heated up a little bit."
Pierce Johnson got the win in the opener, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out seven.
At the plate, Danny Witbeck had three hits and two RBIs; Haidyn Simmer three hits, including a double and a triple, and four RBIs; Johnson three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs; Mac Sims a hit and an RBI; Reese Ransom an RBI; Michael Lodholtz a hit and an RBI; and Brayden Cass two hits and an RBI.
Colton Bigelow took the loss for Manton while Ben Paddock had a hit.
Cass got the win in game two, allowing four hits while striking out four.
At the plate, Witbeck had a double and an RBI; Simmer three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Sims an RBI; Ransom three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Lodholtz two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Nolan Theunick an RBI; and Nate Sochocki a double.
Paddock took the loss. At the plate, Paddock had two hits, including a double while Tegan Brooks and Carson Danford had a hit apiece.
"You have to give a lot of credit to Evart," Manton coach Josh Franklin said. "We put the bat on the ball and they made a lot of plates defensively.
"They are a good team and we need to continue to make improvements."
Evart (20-6 overall, 11-1 Highland) is at Beal City on Tuesday while Manton is at Lake City.
SOFTBALL
Evart sweeps Manton
MANTON — Evart took a pair of Highland contests from Manton, winning 1-0 and 6-3.
"I was happy to keep these games as close as they were against a pretty good Evart team," Manton coach Angie Taylor said. "Our defense finally settled in but we just weren't able to get our bats on the ball."
Addy Gray got the win for the Wildcats, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out 11.
Manton's Shelby Bundy was nearly as good, allowing one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out four.
Autumn Sackett and Sam Powers had the Rangers' hits.
Gray got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on six hits and five walks while striking out nine.
Noelle Nyquist took the loss, allowing one earned run on one hit and five walks while striking out one in two innings of work.
Aysia Taylor had two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Makayla Gowell also had two hits. Bundy and Powers had a hit apiece.
Manton is at Lake City on Tuesday.
Kingsley sweeps Cadillac
KINGSLEY — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-league games to Kingsley, 5-2 and 14-7.
Ashlyn Lundquist took the loss in the opener, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out 10.
Molly McKeever collected two hits while Alana Hoffert doubled in two runs. Lundquist, Stella Balcom and Marisa Wilde had a hit apiece.
Brooklyn Hoffert took the loss in game two, allowing eight earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one in four innings of work.
Lundquist had two hits and an RBI; Alana Hoffert two doubles, two triples and an RBI; Brooklyn Hoffert two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Layke Sims two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs; McKeever a hit; and Maddie Stange a hit.
Cadillac (14-10) hosts a tournament Saturday.
