Evart too much for Manton

EVART — Evart flexed its collective offensive muscles once again Friday in the home opener against Manton, scoring on pass plays covering 67, 45 and 50 yards in the first quarter on the way to a 54-20 victory.
The Wildcats (4-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten and set up a huge showdown this Friday, Sept. 24, at Beal City (3-1, 3-0), which is also unbeaten in league play.
Manton (2-2, 1-2) could not match Evart’s speed and overall firepower on this night, though the Rangers did move the ball effectively at times.
On the first play from scrimmage, sophomore QB Preston Wallace found elusive senior Bryant Calderon in the flats with a short pass and Calderon evaded one defender and then turned on the jets to complete a weaving 67-yard score with help from a timely downfield block by fellow receiver Marcell White.
Before the quarter ended, Wallace also found junior Jake Ladd in stride to complete a 45-yard scoring strike and on the next possession, threw a short pass to White in the flats, who flipped a lateral to Cole Hopkins trailing the play and Hopkins was off to the races down the left sidelines for a 50-yard tally.
It was 28-6 after the opening quarter, 34-12 at the half and 47-12 after three quarters. Hopkins scored four times, including three short touchdowns from inside the 5, and Calderon scored on his long pass reception and twice more on runs of 1 and 4 yards for the Wildcats in addition to Ladd’s TD catch.
“We had a great first quarter offensively and that set the tone for the game,” said Evart coach Pat Craven. “We challenged our kids to attack the game and play fast and furious and they did.”
Craven said even though everyone was aware of the potentially big match-up with Beal City in week five, the focus remained on Manton.
“We told the kids to take upon themselves the mantra of the prong-horned antelope; run as fast as you can for as long you can, and the kids are doing it,” Craven said.
Manton coach Eric Salani liked the way his team moved the ball, amassing nearly 200 rushing yards in the contest, but was disappointed with mistakes.
“Evart’s a very good team; they have the two-headed monster with Calderon and Hopkins and they’re very hard to contain,” said Manton coach Eric Salani. “We didn’t have the speed to stay with Evart but we’re a better team than the scoreboard showed. We moved the ball tonight but we made too many mistakes. We have to learn from this one, regroup quickly and get ready for homecoming with Pine River.”
Evart used a “pooch” kick strategy, with White booting the ball softly end-to-end, making it hard to handle, and the converging Wildcats recovered the ball three times out of four kickoffs, each time leading to a touchdown.
“You just can’t do that against a good team like Evart,” Salani said.
Evart recovered the pooch kick twice in a row to start the second half, with Hopkins and Calderon each subsequently scoring from 4 yards, pushing the lead to 47-12 at the 7:00 mark of the third quarter.
Manton finished on a positive note as Luke Puffer scooped up a fumbled punt and raced 20 yards to the end zone to put the final points on the board. Ben Paddock powered across from two points.
It was Puffer’s second touchdown of the game, the first coming on a 1-yard dive in the second quarter.
Sophomore running back Leon Barber, who generated 110 rushing yards on nine carries for the Rangers, scored from 4 yards in the first quarter. Barber busted loose for 58 yards on his first carry from scrimmage to set up his touchdown.
Wallace hit 13 of 17 aerials for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Calderon grabbed four for 96 yards and a score, Hopkins had two catches for 85 yards and a score, and Ladd finished with three catches for 51 yards and a score. Marcell White (30 yards) and Dakobe White (27 yards) each made a leaping grab in traffic near the goal-line to set up short touchdown runs in the contest.
Hopkins carried eight times for 85 yards with three rushing scores and Calderon carried 10 times for 87 yards and a pair of short touchdown runs.
Hopkins had 11 tackles with two fumble recoveries while Sam Bailey made nine stops with a sack and tackle for loss, Riley Ransome recorded seven stops and Donovan Balowski six stops.
Lucas McKernan, Kaleb Webb and Puffer each made seven tackles for the Rangers. Jeremiah Vlaeminck recovered a fumble and Nathan Winters had a pick.
