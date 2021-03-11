LAKE CITY — They're starting to get things together.
And at the right time.
Danny Witbeck played his second game and Kameron Darling his first as Evart beat Lake City 51-36 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
Witbeck collapsed on the floor in practice before the season began but has recently been cleared to play while Darling is returning from a knee injury
"It's nice to have them back out there," Evart coach Kris Morgan said. "They both bring energy to the team and give them confidence.
"It's been a struggle to play this year but it was nice to see some good things tonight."
On the flip side, Lake City was returning from a 10-day COVID quarantine and struggled.
Lake City coach Brad Besko expected his team to be rusty and a little out of shape but was not pleased with what he saw on the court.
"It was extremely frustrating," he said. "We expected to be rusty and probably out of shape but to play as poorly as we did was extremely frustrating.
"We've got to find some answers. It will be good to finally be able to practice (Thursday) and we better get after it. We've got two ways to go …either say COVID got us and throw in the towel or say we've got a lot of work to do so we'll grit our teeth and do it."
The game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter and Evart led 19-16 at halftime. The Wildcats were up 37-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Hayden Simmer paced Evart with 13 points. Danny Witbeck added 11 points and Brayden Cass scored nine.
Hunter Bisballe paced Lake City with 10 points while Bradley Seger had eight. Gavin Bisballe added six points, six rebounds and two blocks.
• Lake City won the JV game 61-51. Grayson Elmquist paced the Trojans with 23 points and Brody Gothard scored 21.
