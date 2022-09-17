MANTON — Evart (4-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten with a 38-14 victory at the field of Manton on Friday. It was the second straight loss for the Rangers (2-2, 1-2) after starting the season with two wins.
“There wasn’t a good flow to the game with a lot of penalties but we stuck with the game plan and it paid off,” said Evart coach Pat Craven.
“I thought we played well on both sides of the ball. We were short a couple of linemen and we had some young guys fill in for us and they handled things pretty well.”
Once again for the high-powered Wildcats, the potent mix of runs and explosive passing plays proved tough to stop.
Senior fullback Cole Hopkins pounded out 142 rushing yards on 13 carries with a pair of short TD runs and junior QB Preston Wallace kept the ball eight times for 66 yards.
When Wallace went to the airways, he had four more TD strikes, finding Jake Ladd twice and also hitting Lucas Johnson for 33 yards and Marcel White for 37 yards. Wallace hit on 11 of 14 in all for 167 yards in the contest.
“Preston did a good job spreading the ball around and taking what their defense gave him,” Craven said.
Defensively for the Wildcats, Hopkins made 10 stops and linebacker Jordan Wicke had nine. Wicke also forced two fumbles and had two sacks. Defensive tackle Joe Kunin made eight stops.
“We moved the ball and were in position to score different times but three turnovers in the first half really hurt us,” said Manton coach Eric Salani. “We had some good drives going but ball security cost us at critical times. It’s something we have to continue to work at and do a better job on the field.”
Nathan Winters tossed 33 yards to Andrew Phillips out of the backfield to account for one of Manton’s scores and Leon Barber broke loose for 9 yards for the other score. Exchange student Lenny Schmidt booted both extra points.
Barber recorded 52 rushing yards for the Rangers while Phillips gained 48 and Logan Baker had 40 yards. Winter hit on 3-of-6 through the air for 85 yards.
Salani credited defensive end Steven Maciborski and linebacker Rylan Lewis with good performances for the Rangers.
Manton travels to Pine River next Friday. Evart has a huge league showdown at home against Beal City.
