ROSCOMMON — The good news is they won the game.
The not-so-fun stuff is everything else.
Evart beat Roscommon 48-29 in a Highland Conference football contest Saturday night to wrap up an interesting two days.
Roscommon High School lost power on Friday and school officials initially tried to bump the game time up. Evart agreed to come early and had nearly reached the school when the game was postponed.
Veteran Evart coach Pat Craven had hoped to play Saturday afternoon but Roscommon would only do a 7 p.m. kickoff and the Wildcats were left with no other recourse.
Craven said the game itself turned quite physical and he was ejected by officials for making a comment in the middle of the second quarter after he thought one of his players had been seriously injured.
“We were really frustrated with the way Roscommon both organized the weekend and then played the game,” Craven said. “We have a veteran coaching staff, though, and they did a really nice job of pulling the kids back in and playing the game after I was removed.”
Evart struck right away after Craven’s ejection when Tanner Graber had a strip sack of Roscommon’s quarterback before Evart QB Preston Wallace hit Dakobe White for a 75-yard touchdown pass moments later.
“The kids settled down and responded in the right way,” Craven added.
Wallace finished the game 10 of 21 passing for 285 yards and four touchdowns. White caught five passes for 152 yards and two TDs while Noah Vanderlinde caught three passes for 70 yards and a TD. Sean Jackson added two catches for 62 yards and a score.
Wallace had 53 yards and two touchdown 10 carries while Graber added 51 yards and a TD on three carries.
Graber led the defense with 16 tackles, a sack and the forced fumble while Logan Witbeck had 11 tackles and forced a fumble. Jaxon Craven had 10 tackles while Wallace and White each intercepted a pass.
Evart (2-1 overall, 2-0 Highland) is at Pine River on Friday in the annual Armed Forces Trophy Game.
