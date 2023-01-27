EVART — Evart’s depth and speed were factors on the home floor Thursday as the Wildcats secured a 51-35 decision over the scrappy Manton squad.
The Wildcats went on a 12-2 run that extended from the final minutes of the third quarter to the first few minutes of the final period to break open a close game and improve to 6-3 in Highland Conference play.
“The nice thing for us tonight was the contributions from our bench,” said Evart coach Kris Morgan.
“It’s something we’ve been working toward all season with some of our younger guys and they gave us some good minutes tonight when we needed them. There was no letdown on the floor when we had our reserves in and that makes us deeper and tougher to defend.”
One of those reserves, sophomore guard Aiden Anderson, drained back-to-back 3-pointers late in the second quarter to help give Evart a 28-18 halftime lead. He finished among the scoring leaders for the Wildcats with 10 points.
Fellow sophomores Aceyn Morgan and Lucas Johnson hit for seven and six points, respectively.
Coach Morgan also commended the physicality and rebounding of sophomore Noah Vanderlinde during his time on the floor.
Manton played hard but was not able to match Evart’s speed or firepower on this night.
The Rangers trailed by 10 at the half but battled back to get within five points early in the third quarter when Nolan Moffit tallied on a drive to the hole and Logan Patrick hit a put-back off the glass.
From that point, though, Evart’s speed and pressure led to some turnovers and transition points for the Wildcats, enabling them to pull away to a 40-25 lead two minutes into the final period.
“Kudos to Evart; they had a good game plan and they made it work,” said Manton coach Brandon Herlein.
“They do a good job of taking people off the dribble with their speed and they were able to spread us out. I did like our effort and how we continued to play hard to the end.”
Manton junior guard Lincoln Hicks led all scorers with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Moffit hit for seven.
Senior Kamden Darling led a balanced Evart scoring ledger with 11 points.
Jordin Albright hit for 10, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Anderson also finished with 10 with two treys.
Morgan had two put-back baskets among his seven points and also recorded two steals as the inside defender when Evart employed the 1-3-1 zone.
Evart (7-5, 6-3) travels to Lake City on Monday. Manton (4-10, 3-7) plays at Northern Michigan Christian on Wednesday.
