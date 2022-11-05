EVART — The Evart Wildcats made history on Friday night.
They had to overcome the elements and a stubborn East Jordan team but they pulled away on the wet turf in the fourth quarter to claim a 35-7 victory and the first district gridiron championship in school history.
“This is a credit to the kids we have and the coaches,” said jubilant Evart head coach Pat Craven after receiving the championship trophy and then passing it off to captain and two-way starter Riley Ransom and watching the players celebrate.
“The kids believed in what we’re doing and the coaches put in the work behind the scenes to prepare the kids. I couldn’t be happier or more proud of the all the players and all the coaches. This is a tribute to them.”
The Wildcats (10-1) advanced in Division 8 and will play in their first regional championship game next Friday or Saturday against Iron Mountain (10-1), which defeated Bark River-Harris 32-16 on Friday night.
Evart will be traveling to the U.P. since Iron Mountain had more playoff points.
The immediate obstacle for Evart, though, was getting past a determined East Jordan team on the home field Friday in the pouring rain. The weather suited the run-oriented Red Devils, who had upset No. 1 seed Frankfort with a 6-0 shutout win in overtime in the opening round of the playoffs.
Evart was able to gain an early lead when senior slot receiver Jake Ladd took a handoff from QB Preston Wallace and raced 25 yards on a jet sweep and Jordan Wicke booted the extra point for a 7-0 advantage. Neither team could do much for a while after that on the wet turf. Alex Burhans and Joe Kunin had fumble recoveries in the first half for the Wildcats in the slippery conditions but East Jordan’s Wesley Pennington also had a blocked punt to give the visitors a first down at the Evart 10-yard line.
A timely tackle behind the line of scrimmage by linebacker Riley Ransom helped to thwart the Red Devils’ best scoring opportunity of the opening half.
It was still 7-0 late in the half when the rain let up long enough for Wallace to fire over the middle to junior Dakobe White who eluded one tackle around the 15-yard line and then followed the open-field block of older brother Marcel White into the end zone to complete a 26-yard score. Wicke’s boot made it 14-0 and that’s how the half ended.
East Jordan battled back in the third quarter, reaching the end zone on a short plunge by fullback Logan Shooks at the 6:58 mark to cap a 34-yard scoring march. Jonathan Ringstrom’s point-after cut the Evart lead to 14-7.
And that was still the score heading into the fourth quarter. By this time the rain had dissipated and senior Cole Hopkins, the Wildcats’ 1,000-yard rusher who had been sidelined with a banged-up shoulder during the victory over McBain the previous week, entered the game for Tanner Graber, who became banged up himself against East Jordan and was forced to leave the game.
Hopkins brought fresh legs to the wet turf and it paid immediate dividends as Evart moved the ball efficiently, scoring on three consecutive drives to finally seal the hard-fought victory. Hopkins, who generated 114 yards on 10 carries, scored from 9 yards to make it 21-7 and Wallace followed that with score from 14 yards on a keeper in the final period to make it 28-7. Reserve running back Jordan Wicke tallied from 3 yards in the final minutes for the final points.
Safety Noah Vanderlinde put an exclamation mark on the win with a diving interception to stop East Jordan’s final drive of the contest with less than a minute left to play.
“This feels amazing,” the smiling Hopkins said afterward. “I knew I could play tonight if they needed me but we were trying to hold off if possible. Tanner was running really hard but after he had to come out I knew I was ready.”
Hopkins, who has nearly 1,500 rushing yards this season, credited the Wildcats’ O-line with opening holes for him to navigate through.
“That’s the way it’s been all season; the line opens the way and makes it all possible,” Hopkins said.
Senior tackle Kaden Debreuil, one of the main cogs for the O-line this season, was thrilled with the results of Friday’s game and with being part of the first Evart team to win a district title.
“With the rain tonight we had to run a lot more than usual but we linemen don’t mind that,” Debreuil said. “Things started off a little slow with it being so slippery but once we got things going, we moved the ball really well.”
Debreuil said it was “a great feeling” to win the district title.
“I’ve been playing with this group of guys since the sixth grade,” he said. “For us as seniors to be part of winning this district for Evart is just incredible.”
Wallace, who rushed for 68 yards on 10 carries with a TD and hit for 5 of 11 passes for 82 yards with the TD connection to White, said winning the district title was the realization of a dream for the Wildcat players.
“We had confidence from the beginning that we could do this but we had to prove it on the field,” he said. “We had to modify our game a little tonight with all the rain but we adjusted. Once we got up by two scores in the fourth quarter we sensed the game was ours. It feels so great.”
