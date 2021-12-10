HESPERIA — The Evart wrestling team lost two matches Wednesday against West Ottawa, 57-18, and Hesperia, 54-24.
The Wildcats wrestled the West Ottawa Panthers first and getting wins included Cole Staats at 140 pounds, Josiah Beard at 171, Cole Hopkins at 189 and Ethan Conk at 103. In the second match against the Hesperia Panthers, Riley Ransom got a win at 160 pounds, Hopkins at 189, Sam Bailey at 215 and Alex Burins at 285.
Getting wins for the Wildcats on the varsity B squad were Landon Babb and Chris McPherson.
Overall, Evart coach Benjamin Bryant said he thought his team wrestled tough.
“We were missing three starters and that showed,” he said. “Our young, inexperienced wrestlers had their first taste of variety competition and responded very well.”
