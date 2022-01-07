EVART — In home wrestling matches Wednesday, Evart bested Roscommon, 56-6, but came up short against Benzie Central, 40-35.
Evart coach Benjamin Bryant the Wildcats started with Roscommon, which had a depleted roster due to illnesses and other issues. In the matches that were wrestled, Bryant said his team did well. In the second match, Benzie just had a little more and pulled out the victory.
Wednesday was senior night for the Wildcats and while there is only one senior on the team, Sam Bailey, Bryant said he has played a huge role in Evart's program.
"He is a hard worker, has dedicated himself in the weight room and is a positive leader," Bryant said.
Evart wrestlers going 2-0 Wednesday, included Ethan Conk, Riley Ransom, Cole Hopkins, Bailey and Alex Burhans.
Evart travels to Gladwin this weekend for a tournament.
