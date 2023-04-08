Evart's Gray to play hoops, softball for Mid-Michigan

EVART — When it finally came down to it, Evart senior Addysen Gray simply couldn’t choose.
She was talented enough to attract multiple college offers in two sports — as a left-handed softball pitcher slinging sizzlers and benders with remarkable precision; and as a basketball guard, sending more 3-pointers through the iron than any other Wildcat female player before her while becoming the third Evart player to surpass the 1,000-point scoring milestone.
Fortunately for her, and thanks to Mid-Michigan College, Addy never had to make the choice between playing one sport or the other at the next level.
On Wednesday afternoon at Evart High School, the young lady signed her letter-of-intent to compete for the Lakers as a dual-sport athlete.
“I love doing both,” she explained to reporters with a big smile after the signing.
“When I went there to visit, I had the chance to meet with both coaches and it went great; I liked what they told me about the program and what they had to offer. There were other schools who wanted me to come and Olivet also said I could do both sports but Mid-Michigan seemed to be the best option for me. I was already taking some classes from there and it’s close to home. Everything just fit.”
Addy wasn’t the only one smiling on Wednesday. There were plenty of smiles to go around and plenty of excitement, too, as Addy put her signature on the line surrounded by family, teammates, coaches and friends.
The biggest smiles, though, aside from Addy may have been found on the faces of Mid-Michigan softball coach Greg Welch and basketball coach Lance Maney.
“There was a long list of sad people from other schools who texted me after Addy made her commitment,” Welch said with a laugh.
“This is very exciting for us and for the school to have a dual-sport athlete of Addy’s caliber. It gives us a 1-2 pitching combo (along with Heidi Nagel of Bullock Creek, a sophomore next year) that we haven’t had at Mid-Michigan and with Addy being a lefty who can mix her pitches so well and also swing the bat for us, it’s that much better.”
Welch said he wasn’t just impressed with Gray’s pitching but also her mental toughness.
“She just doesn’t get rattled,” he said.
Addy’s softball coach Amanda Brown agrees.
“Addy’s a fierce competitor and an outstanding all-around player,” she said.
“Plus, she’s a true leader on and off the field and she never loses her focus. And she’s great in the dugout as a teammate.
“She’s done well at every level of softball since she was little and I’m sure she’ll continue the same at Mid-Michigan.”
Gray has played in a number of high-stakes summer league AAU games over the years as a member of the Expos based out of Big Rapids with her dad Shaun as one of her primary coaches.
One benefit of playing in all those weekend tournaments downstate through the years while growing up was learning the craft of pitching. By the time Addy had the opportunity to pitch for Evart High School, she was already an accomplished performer in the circle and it showed.
Addy lost her entire freshman season at Evart to the COVID-19 pandemic but shined in her sophomore and junior seasons and brings some sparkling statistics into her senior campaign for the Wildcats.
She posted a 24-5 record a year ago and a blistering .420 average from the lead-off spot while helping the Wildcats capture conference, district and regional titles and advance to the Division 3 state finals.
In her two seasons to date with Evart, Addy has compiled a 41-9 record with a miniscule 1.70 ERA and 451 strikeouts in addition to a .442 average with 107 hits and 51 RBI.
And she already owns a 3-0 record with two shutouts so far this season, including a no-hitter Thursday in the twinbill opener against Kingsley.
Mid-Michigan basketball coach Maney is also very pleased to add Gray to the roster for a Laker program that won 28 games this past season.
“She’s a great athlete and a great person,” he said on Wednesday.
“She can do a lot of things we like on the basketball floor. Obviously, she can shoot from long range but she’s also smart and understands the game. She knows when to shoot, when to drive, and when to pass and she positions herself well under the boards. She’s quite versatile.”
For her part, Evart girls basketball coach Carrie Kunkle is happy to see Addy get the opportunity to continue her hardwood career at Mid-Michigan along with softball.
“Addy has so much to offer,” she said.
“She has that winning mentality about her and the drive and dedication that’s needed to do well in college. She’s the all-time 3-point shooter for Evart partly because of natural talent but also because she worked and worked in the gym to make herself the shooter that she’s become. That’s just who she is.
“She’s the kind of player the other girls look up to and she makes everyone around her a better player. She’s been a pleasure to coach.”
In addition to being Evart’s all-time 3-pointer shooter with 145 treys and scoring more than 1,000 points, Gray also played a key role in Evart winning a school-record 19 wins this season, averaging 14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals. She was named honorable mention All-State by the Detroit Free Press, among several other individual honors.
Addy plans to pursue a career in social work with the goal of becoming a school counselor.
