Evart's Henry aims high at Lourdes track

By Mike Dunn
EVART – When Evart senior track standout Kara Henry made the visit recently to the Lourdes University campus in Sylvania, Ohio, she knew. Halfway through the visit, she turned to her mom Lisa McKinch and said, “This feels like home.‘
Her mom agreed. “It’s a beautiful campus and a very friendly, welcoming community,‘ McKinch said on Tuesday afternoon shortly after a signing ceremony for Kara at the high school. Kara was flanked by her dad John Henry and her mom, with Evart track coach Todd Scott looking on along with Athletic Director Jay Wallace.
Henry, who competes in the 200 dash and the sprint relays for Evart but whose signature event is the high jump, felt like she belonged at Lourdes after meeting head coach Cheryl McLean, a former marathon runner and 1992 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier and an All-American in cross country at the University of Michigan, and also meeting some of her future teammates and having a tour of the facilities.
“It’s a gorgeous campus and community,‘ Henry said. “It more than met all my expectations when we went there. I fell in love with the place.‘
It helps, her dad John noted, that Lourdes is located within a short drive of both Toledo and Ann Arbor in northwest Ohio but has the feel of a rural community at the same time. Lourdes is an NAIA school competing in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference.
Henry will be available to compete in the sprint relays for Lourdes but her emphasis will be the high jump. Henry, a tall middle hitter, attracted interest in volleyball too but track has been her passion, particularly the high jump event, since middle school. Competing in track at the next level was her ambition. She wasn’t aware of Lourdes University until the school contacted her and expressed interest in her coming there. The initial inquiry got the ball rolling and concluded with Henry signing her letter-of-intent on Tuesday.
Henry was a state qualifier for Evart as a freshman in both the 400- and 800-meter relays. She also came close to qualifying in the high jump as a freshman, clearing the bar at 4-foot-6 in the regional meet at East Jordan to take fourth place overall. As a sophomore in 2019, Henry cleared her personal-best height of 5 feet during a regular-season meet but was not able to duplicate that at the regional meet in Manton.
She was determined to go higher in her junior season and earn a berth in the Division 3 state meet. When the season was canceled because of the pandemic, it was devastating. Henry is looking to turn the disappointment of last year into a positive this spring as she makes up for lost time.
“The hard thing about missing last track season was not being to practice the high jump at all,‘ she said. “So much of it is about technique and it’s not something you can do on your own. It was really hard for all of us missing the season last year.
“My goal in the high jump is still the same this year as it would have been last year: break the school record.‘
To achieve that milestone, Henry would have to surpass 5-foot, 4 ¼ inches this spring. She’s not afraid to aim high, however.
“I’m gonna put all myself into reaching that goal,‘ she said. “It’ll just feel so good to be able to compete again outside.‘
For now, Henry is competing as a forward for the Wildcats’ girls basketball team.
Henry will pursue a degree in Veterinary Science at Lourdes, something which comes naturally to her because of her love for animals. She will be taking all the necessary preliminary courses during her years at Lourdes with an eye toward graduate school.
