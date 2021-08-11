Evart's Witbeck pitching in Legion World Series

Recent Evart High School graduate Danny Witbeck is heading to Northwood University to pitch for the Timberwolves’ baseball team and major in accounting.
This summer, though, he’s pitching for the Berryhill American Legion 19-under team out of Midland, a perennial state power in the competitive American Legion, and has helped his team capture the state championship initially and then also the Great Lakes American League 19-U Tournament held last week in Morgantown, West Virginia and advance to the annual World Series being held this week in Shelby, North Carolina.
Witbeck, who completed a stellar prep career with the Wildcats, posting a 16-2 mark and a microscopic 0.23 ERA while helping to lead them to their first regional baseball championship in 25 years before signing his letter-of-intent to pitch for Northwood in June, is a member of the Berryhill pitching staff and also plays the outfield or shortstop.
Witbeck was given the assignment of pitching the opening game of the Great Lakes Tournament against the team from Barrington, Illinois, at Morgantown on Wednesday, Aug. 4, and pitched six strong innings of a 7-1 victory. He permitted six hits and one earned run while walking just one batter for Berryhill, which took a 33-3 record into the tournament.
He did not pitch again in the Great Lakes Tournament but did play left field in the 12-2 semifinal victory over the same Barrington team and stroked an RBI single. Berryhill went on to defeat host Morgantown 10-1 in the championship game on Sunday.
Berryhill of Midland (38-3) is one of eight teams competing in the World Series. American Legion teams from Honolulu, Tupelo, Fargo, Dubuque and Idaho Falls in addition to Ridge, Maryland and Beverly, Massachusetts comprise the 2021 Series field.
Berryhill, representing the Great Lakes region, faces Idaho Falls on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 4 p.m. in Shelby. The game will be carried live on ESPN3. Berryhill of Midland also has games scheduled on Saturday and Sunday which will also be broadcast on ESPN3. The World Series semifinals will be played on Monday, Aug. 16 (broadcast on ESPNU) with the finals slated for Tuesday. Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.