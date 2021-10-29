Exploring Arcadia Marsh by canoe

Our plan had been to do a bike ride and explore the roads around Upper and Lower Herring Lake to catch the fading fall colors on the back roads near Arcadia.
The forecast, gray skies and rains arriving midday was not promising. Our best option seemed to be a canoe exploration in the Arcadia Marsh Nature Preserve.
Best known for the ¾-mile boardwalk that spans the 400 acre wetland, the area is a magnet for birders. More than 180 species of birds have been identified. But October 22nd the day we showed up with our boat just after dawn, many of the birds had migrated to warmer environs and the walkway was empty of birders.
Our original plan to was to start from a public access near the marina in town. From there paddle a short distance up Arcadia Lake, slip under the bridge on M22 and enter the marsh. High water made that passage impossible, so we launch our canoe off the highway just past the “Welcome to Arcadia” sign. The water, as one might expect, is shallow and much of it carries a heavy growth of the invasive Eurasian water milfoil. I’ve also been told there’s plenty of fish here, but today we are focused on birds.
Looking out ahead we can see dozens of white dots, trumpeter and mute swans, scattered all over the impoundment. Mixed in are flocks of ducks. I identify golden eyes, buffleheads, perhaps a few hooded mergansers and bunches of dark-colored ducks that are a mystery to me.
We try to steer a path that would keep us far enough away that we wouldn’t spook these water fowl into flight. We accord the swans the same courtesy, keeping our canoe well away from these stately birds, a move that was done partly for self-preservation. On two occasions while canoeing I have been attacked by swans.
Both altercations involved parents protecting their young.
In each case I was trying to move away, but the adult mute swans, and my interpretation of “safe distance,” differed. Once the bird decided I was a threat. It was “game on.” It came charging toward me, flying low, wing tips smacking the water and apparently intent on a full on assault. Raising my paddle I swung it rapidly in the air and, in each case, just before reaching me the swan pulled up, flying over me just beyond my reach. On each occasion I beat a hasty retreat as the swan returned to its signets.
I didn’t want to face another swan assault so we keep our distance. I take a few photographs with a long telephoto lens as the resident swans of Arcadia, regard us with indifference. Crossing from the south side of marsh we approach the boardwalk looking for a way under it. The walkway, which has been built on an old railroad bed, provides few spots with enough water depth for crossing. We finally find a place where the water is about six inches deep and there is enough clearance to pass under the boardwalk. Dropping into the bottom of the canoe we crouch down as our boat glides under the walkway into the north side of the Marsh. Most years this would be impossible for kayaks and canoes, but the extraordinarily high water in 2020 in the Great Lakes provides us just enough to move over the old railroad bed.
Along the west shore, we paddle among a drowned forest of tag alders and saplings. Several blue heron take flight at our approach.
I notice that there are no ducks or swans in the vicinity. Then we find out why. A gunshot, loud as a cannon, explodes just behind us, starting us. Obviously we have come close to a duck blind and the shot is a warning, an indication that the hunter would prefer we paddle somewhere else. We comply, making fast canoe strokes to put some distance between us and our unseen adversary.
At that point we notice the sky darkening, a clear sign of impending rain. It was time to vacate the marsh. I’m sure we will not be missed by the birds or the hunter.
