Familiar footsteps: VerBerkmoes says yes to Cornerstone

McBAIN — On Tuesday evening in the home gym, McBain’s high-impact middle hitter Gabrielle VerBerkmoes and her classmates on the volleyball team were recognized for Senior Night.
It was also a memorable occasion for VerBerkmoes because she reached a notable milestone, surpassing 1,000 kills in her four-year career with the Ramblers.
VerBerkmoes’ 19 kills in the match with visiting Highland Conference foe Manton not only put her past the four-digit mark, it also helped her team to sweep a pretty good Ranger squad, stay unbeaten in league play and clinch at least a share of the league title.
That was all on Tuesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, the senior signed her letter-of-intent to play volleyball starting next fall at Cornerstone University.
You might say it turned out to be an eventful few days for the young lady.
“It’s a lot to process but it’s super exciting,” Gabby said Wednesday, a broad smile on her face. She had just put her signature on the line surrounded by her parents Dan and Dawn — who actually met while they were both attending Cornerstone University as college student-athletes in the early 1990s — by her younger sister Gwyneth, a sophomore and outstanding player for the Ramblers in her own right, by Dawn’s parents, by her volleyball teammates and senior classmates, and by Rambler coach Shawn Murphy.
It really wasn’t a question of where Gabby would go to play volleyball after graduating, that issue had been decided by her a few years ago, just when she would make it official. She was thrilled to do her signing Wednesday and is thrilled with the prospect of following in her mom’s footsteps as a volleyball player at Cornerstone.
“I’ve known for a while I wanted to go there,” she said.
“The most important thing for me is the Christian atmosphere and they also have the program I want to pursue (in psychology). But to go where my mom played and where my brother Grayson is just makes it that much more special. I’m really looking forward to it.”
The 6-foot-2 VerBerkmoes has been a varsity starter since her freshman season and has been a player of note for the Ramblers from the start.
She has played AAU volleyball throughout the state with her Traverse City-based team the past few years as well and has attracted the attention of a number of colleges along the way. The interest from college recruiters only ramped up after VerBerkmoes was named first-team All-State following her junior season after accumulating 230 kills and 90 blocks and helping McBain to advance to the Final Four in Division 3.
Gabby had many college suiters coveting her size and athleticism but she made up her mind to attend Cornerstone when she attended camp there in the summer of 2021.
“We stayed in the dorms on campus during camp and had the chance to watch the team practice and I was captivated by the whole experience,” Gabby recalled. “When I was watching them practice I knew right then it was something I wanted to be part of. That’s what I set my sights for ever since.”
VerBerkmoes has worked very hard, notes coach Murphy and also her mom Dawn, who formerly served as the Ramblers’ head coach and is presently an assistant coach. As a consequence of all the hard work and investment of time, Gabby has built up her skills in every facet of the sport.
“One thing we emphasize in our program is versatility and Gabby really took to that,” said Murphy, who has guided the Ramblers to the Final Four two different times.
“She’s a middle for us and she excels there as a blocker but she can do just about everything on the floor from serving to hitting to passing and even setting at times and she has an excellent volleyball IQ. On top of that she’s an excellent leader and communicator. She pushes herself but she’s also willing to push her teammates and they listen to her because they see how much effort and time she puts into it herself.”
Dawn, who wears the dual hats of coach and mom, agrees.
“Gabby is a leader and a very hard worker and she’s very coachable,” Dawn said. “We’re so proud of her and it’s so cool she’s going to Cornerstone and joining her brother Grayson (who is playing JV basketball and running track for the Golden Eagles).
“We love the coach there (Megan Lenhart) and the volleyball program is among the best in the entire nation in NAIA. I believe Gabby will be a real asset there in time.”
Gabby is focusing presently on finishing out her senior year with the Ramblers on a high note and hopefully making another long playoff run and perhaps another trip to Battle Creek ultimately. After that, she’ll focus on setting some short-term goals for herself at Cornerstone.
“The main thing is I want to fit in as part of the team and learn everything I need to learn about my position as middle blocker and what coach wants me to do,” she said.
VerBerkmoes plans to major in psychology with an eye toward a career as a counselor or a therapist.
