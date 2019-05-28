CADILLAC — It's hard not to mention everyone.
After all, the Cadillac News Track and Field Invitational is an all-star track meet but when it came to the boys' side of the 47th iteration of the track meet Monday, some familiar names and teams seemed to shine the brightest.
Whether it was in the sprints, long distance, relay teams or the field events the seedings mattered and held true.
Names such as Pine River's Elijah Lewis, McBain's Keegan O'Malley, Cadillac Dylan Fauble, Manton's Jake Renfer or the Reed City's relay teams comprised of Nicholas Douglass, Jackson Price, Noah Jones, Phillip Jones-Price and Calvin Rohde all had great days Monday.
While many enjoyed the day off of work, for Lewis, Monday was a busy day. He competed in the long jump, the 100 dash, the 200 dash and 400 dash. In all, he had two first-place finishes in the long jump at 20-feet, 10-inches and 400 dash (51.82 seconds) and two second-place finishes in the 100 and 200 dashes.
While the weather was not scorching hot like the last few years, the wind and potential for rain seemed to be a different obstacle to overcome but Lewis said he has always enjoyed competing in the Cadillac News meet.
"It has been a great four years. I have competed every year and I have enjoyed it," he said. "People run fast times but in the conditions (Monday) nobody probably PRed but it is still a good meet."
While Lewis was one of the top athletes in the shorter distances, Keegan O'Malley dominated in the distance events including wins in the 1600 (4:35.87) and 3200 (10:12.40) runs as well as in the 3200 relay (8:32.85) with fellow Ramblers Ethan Barton, Connor Murphy and Grayson VerBerkmoes.
O'Malley said the Cadillac News meet presents challenges that are different than regular meets because there is only one heat and then it is off to the next event which leaves little time between events. He also said everyone who is at the meet is the best in the area so that adds to the difficulty.
With Monday's meet, O'Malley said he will remember the last two meets where the temperatures were hot but also his teammates and those who supported him all four years of high school.
Finally, the Reed City's Douglass, Price, Jones and Jones-Price won the 400 relay in 44.87 seconds and the 800 relay in 1:34.80 while the team of Price, Rohde, Jones and Jones-Price won the 1600 relay in 3:38.61.
Other winners included Cadillac's Zach Elmore in the pole vault (14-3), Cadillac's Dylan Fauble in the discus (150-7), Manton's Jake Renfer in the shot put (48-2.25), McBain's Kaiden McGillis in the high jump (5-11), Evart's Kyle Stokes in the 100 dash (11.39) and 200 dash (23.39), McBain's Daniel Quist in the 110 hurdles (17.07), Buckley's Gavin Allen in the 300 hurdles (41.62) and Rohde in the 800 (2:03.64).
