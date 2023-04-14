Farm ponds, warming waters and lunker bass

I can’t say a better angler wouldn’t have been catching fish. I just knew I wasn’t catching any.
The weather had warmed, and I was in the mood to fish. I was making the rounds. I tried the canal between lakes Mitchell and Cadillac at the Lake Cadillac end, and I worked my way along the edge of the lake, too.
Finding no success, I sought to lick my wounds at a smaller area lake. It was wasted effort.
Maybe if I’d had a boat I could have found some fish. I was just a tied-to-the-land angler trying the water I could reach from shore.
I don’t know where the fish are this time of year. We know they’re around. But where? Still hanging out in deep water? Maybe. I knew where they weren’t, though. Or, if they were there, they weren’t hitting the lures I was throwing at them.
I decided to try a farm pond. And that was the magic potion. Rod-bending bass were hitting with ardor.
So why did I hit the jackpot there?
I didn’t take any water temperatures. I’d bet, though, that the pond’s water was substantially warmer than it was in the lakes I’d fished. It’s simple physics. After the frigid winter, the smaller waters will warm up more quickly. But maybe I wasn’t getting my lures in front of fish on the lakes but was on the pond. Small waters also concentrate the fish. Angling serves up more variables than a mathematician can, and we’ll never have all the answers.
Anyway, I started out looking for panfish. When I started catching bass, though, I wasn’t about to look a gift horse in the mouth.
The farm pond I was on is a great piece of water. I’m no judge of area, but I’m guessing it is eight or 10 acres in size. A former owner of the property dammed up a little creek to create the pond.
Now the pond sits out in the middle of a hayfield. It has great ambience. Besides the fish, the pond is home to ducks and geese. The birds were offering great entertainment between fish.
I tied on a yellow Beetle Spin to start my assault on the pond.
I was cleaning last year’s weeds off my lure after every cast.
Naturally, I should have switched to a weedless lure. I caught a hefty bass on one of my early casts, though, so I stuck with what I knew was working instead of going to what might work better.
Once I thought I saw a rise form, and I almost ran home to get a fly rod.
Flyrod poppers wouldn’t have been snagging weeds all the time.
I didn’t see any more rises, though, and the wind was blowing a gale.
It would have been nearly impossible to cast a fly, so I just stayed with my beetle spin. The fish were hitting where I could find gaps in the weeds and I wasn’t complaining.
All I caught were largemouth bass. The pond must be full of them. I don’t know where the panfish were. Maybe the bass have taken a toll on them. That’s a mystery to solve another time.
Anyway, if the panfish aren’t hitting well in the lakes right now, they will be soon.
I know they congregate in sheltered coves this time of year where, I suspect, the water warms up faster than it does in the lakes proper.
The first year I owned a fly rod, I had access to such a cove. I was practicing my casting and catching lots of fish for several weeks before trout season opened. I could have had a fish fry every night if I’d wanted to.
Even now if the wind would die, anglers could dangle some worms among the weeds under a bobber and catch some panfish.
If not, though, they might try a sheltered cove. Or they can try a beetle spin on a farm pond if they’re fortunate enough to have a friend who owns one.
That might be the best bet of all.
