LAKEVIEW — Holding that trophy for the first time definitely helped Blake DeZeeuw deal with the pain.
That, and a lot adrenaline and ibuprofen.
The Northern Michigan Christian senior goalkeeper stood tall when he needed to and helped the Comets beat Buckley 1-0 in a Division 4 soccer district final Saturday at Lakeview High School.
And he did it on basically one foot.
DeZeeuw injured his right foot in a district semifinal win over Pentwater on Monday, didn’t practice all week, protected it the best he could and played on a lot of adrenaline Saturday.
While it’s the second straight district title for the Comets, it’s the first one they’ve won on the field. NMC advanced to regionals last year after Oscoda couldn’t compete in the district final due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Comets (14-3-4 overall) advance to face Roscommon (10-11-2) in a regional semifinal contest at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Big Rapids High School. Leland (17-3-1) and Midland Calvary Baptist (13-4-1) meet in the other semifinal.
“Last year was pretty rough because we never even played our district final,” DeZeeuw said. “So this is technically my first district final game.
NMC wasn’t sure DeZeeuw would be on the field, though, with the foot injury.
That came about Monday and forced him to miss part of the game.
“I rushed out after a ball, went to kick it and the guy led with his cleats out and I kicked the solid bottom of his foot,” DeZeeuw said. “I went down right then and there and ever since, it’s been tight and hard for me to run on it.
“I didn’t practice at all all week and I was actually in a wheelchair the first two days.”
As the week wore on, DeZeeuw was a little more mobile each day and played Saturday with an old shin guard taped to the top of his right shoe for added protection.
He looked a little tentative in the first half but got more aggressive as the game went on, including running out a couple of times after a loose ball and kicking his injured foot.
“At first, I wasn’t really sure how I’d feel,” he said.
“Toward the end of the game, I was actually feeling decent. I think when we got up 1-0 and got toward the end of the game, I had all of that adrenaline pumping.”
DeZeeuw finished the game with 12 saves.
NMC coach Taylor Mulder didn’t want to think about playing without his senior keeper and team leader.
“There was talk really early that maybe he couldn’t play but as we progressed through the week, we got to the point where he was walking better and then we started looking at wraps and stuff like that for it.
“We went round and round about what to do but at the end of the day, he’s got to fight through it and that’s our best chance.”
Mulder, too, got the chance to host his first district trophy as a second-year coach.
“For me, it was kind of weird because this is my second one but this is the first one where I actually get to hold the trophy and present it to the guys so I was actually a little nervous about that,” he joked.
“It’s huge to actually get the excitement of winning a district instead of getting a phone call that we were the champs.”
To be able to hold that trophy NMC had to hold off a very solid Buckley team. The two teams have developed a healthy, respectful rivalry over the past decade and it continued Saturday.
The Comets beat the Bears the first week of the season in their Comet Cup but that Buckley team didn’t have a couple of foreign exchange students that added an huge offensive dimension to the Bears’ game.
“We prepared by focusing on the air game a lot because they like to send a lot of balls in to the box,” Mulder said. “Normally, we rely heavily on Blake for that and he still did a phenomenal job even with his foot, but we had to make sure everything else was in tip-top shape.”
Mulder’s focus also was on playmakers Beltran De Very and Andrea Rolle for the Bears.
“(De Vera) has phenomenal footwork and so if we could stay in front of him and prevent those balls from going in (to the box), we would be OK,” Mulder said.
The lone goal of the game came seven minutes into the first half when Tucker Tossey scored off an assist from Barrett Bosscher.
“That was huge,” Mulder said. “That let us breathe and let our hearts calm down a little bit.
“It gave us the comfort of knowing we can continue to knock on the door but we don’t have to score. That’s really big.”
During the play that led to the goal, a Buckley player had a direct part in it but veteran Bears coach John Vermilya said that’s just an unfortunate part of the game.
“Whenever you play an NMC team, whether it’s boys or girls, it’s about minimizing mistakes, playing our shape and then we were trying to take advantage of our players on the field they hadn’t seen.
“I don’t want to take anything away from their win but we got unlucky when you lose on an own-goal seven minutes in. That’s tough. Our guy was doing the right thing, tracking back and he put in a good tackle on their player but he knocked it right into our net. We’re trying to pick him up (emotionally) because he’s one of our best players.”
The Bears kept testing the NMC defense and DeZeeuw but they stood tall each time.
“We had more chances today than the first game, especially in the second half,” Vermilya said. “Our plan was honestly to try to attack the heart of their defense because their outside backs are quite strong.
“They have a lot of good athletes and they’re very organized.”
