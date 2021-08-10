Big Rapids — Ferris State, which opened fall preseason camp on Monday, has been chosen to repeat as the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Champion as the league announced its preseason poll during the GLIAC Virtual Football Media Day.
Ferris State received 49 points and seven of a possible eight first-place votes in balloting by the league’s head coaches. Rival Grand Valley State was second with 43 points followed by Wayne State (36), Saginaw Valley State (25), Michigan Tech (24), Davenport (22), Northern Michigan (15) and Northwood (10).
The Bulldogs enter the 2021 campaign with big expectations and are tabbed as the nation’s preseason No. 3 team by Lindy’s Sports following back-to-back GLIAC Championship seasons in 2018 and 2019. FSU has made the D2 National Semifinals three times in the past four seasons of on-field action, including a berth in the national title game in 2018.
The Bulldogs, who did not compete in the fall 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic when no NCAA Championships were held, are expected to return a strong nucleus from their 2019 national semifinal squad, including more than 50 letterwinners as they hope to contend again for both the league and national championship in 2021. FSU welcomes back regulars at virtually every position and has added several key newcomers.
Newcomer Mylik Mitchell (Kent State) and returner Evan Cummins headline the list of guys challenging for the quarterback position. The Bulldogs return talented playmakers in wideouts Sy Barnett and Xavier Wade along with their top three running backs, including senior standout Marvin Campbell. The offensive line, anchored by Preseason All-America tackle Dylan Pasquali and returning starters Jacob Boonstra (C) and Zein Obeid (OT), has eight of its top 10 regulars returning, which should make for explosive potential offensively.
On the defensive side, the Bulldogs return a strong nucleus up front and have added a group of newcomers and talented young players at the linebacker and defensive secondary levels. Senior veterans John Higgins (LB), Sam Girodat (DT), Austin Simpson (DT), Jordan Jones (DT), Sidney McCloud (DB) and Alex Thomas (DB) are among the top returners expected back when the season begins.
FSU has won each of the last two GLIAC Championships in unbeaten fashion and reached the national quarterfinals four consecutive years, which is the longest streak in the country. Over the past two seasons of action, not counting the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, in 2018 and 2019, the Bulldogs have compiled a 27-2 mark. FSU ranks as the country’s winningest program over the past six full seasons in NCAA Division II football, compiling a 72-9 overall record with four conference championships, four unbeaten regular seasons, three regional titles and four national quarterfinal appearance under head coach Tony Annese.
Ferris State has also accumulated three Harlon Hill National Player of the Year trophies, twice had a student-athlete tabbed as the nation’s National Scholar-Athlete of the Year and won 12 postseason games in addition to an appearance in the 2018 National Championship game in the past six years. The Bulldogs’ six-straight playoff appearances is the second-longest longest streak in the nation.
Ferris State also holds the GLIAC’s best mark and the best overall record of all 21 collegiate programs in Michigan at 87-16 overall since the arrival of Annese in 2012.
