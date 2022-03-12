MANISTEE — That demon in orange and black has finally been exorcised.
So, too, is the monkey in orange and black that’s been perched on their back for the last six years.
The emotional toll of those six years finally got a lot lighter around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Cadillac finally beat Ludington, 51-48, in an MHSAA Division 2 boys basketball district title game at Manistee High School.
It’s the Vikings’ (17-5 overall) first district crown since 2015 and sends them into regional semifinal play Monday at Big Rapids High School against Standish-Sterling. The Panthers (21-1) beat Clare 65-56 on Friday.
Cadillac gets 24 hours, though, to take a deep breath and celebrate a little for this team and maybe even some of the teams in the recent past that knew heartbreak against Ludington.
“It’s been a long road, right?” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg laughed. “My very first year we got them without Thad (Shank) at the helm and we’ve lost to him five or six times since.
“Two years ago, we had a team that I thought could have beaten them and then COVID happened. Last year, we were the better team and we didn’t execute down the stretch. They’re a very good team. They’ve lost nine games but they play a really tough non-conference schedule. It feels good to get that monkey off our back against them.”
While the game wasn’t without the normal Cadillac vs. Ludington drama, the added layer of intrigue was Viking senior standout Cole Jenema playing on an injured ankle.
He got hurt in the regular-season finale March 1 against Benzie Central and didn’t play in Wednesday’s district-opening blowout win over Manistee.
With the ankle wrapped tight, Jenema kept fighting and helped lead his team to that district trophy that’s eluded them the past couple of seasons.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “We worked all year for obviously every game but we knew that it was going to come down to us and them again and I was not going to lose that game. Our whole team knew that we were coming in here and we were getting the win.”
While Jenema was clearly limited by the ankle, he was at his best when his team needed him the most.
A Jenema 3-pointer put Cadillac up 48-39 with 2:07 left but the game was far from over.
Ludington’s David Shillinger hit two free throws to cut the lead to 48-43 with 1:00 remaining and it was just 48-46 with 30.7 seconds left when Cadillac missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Peyton LaCombe tied it for the Orioles at 48-all with two free throws with 29.6 seconds remaining.
With point guard Jaden Montague sidelined with a leg injury of his own, Jenema was bringing the ball up the court as the clock ticked toward 20 seconds left.
Benzenberg was thinking timeout but his floor leader stopped him.
“Cole is bringing the ball up the up and I’m about ready to call timeout and he kind of looks at me like ‘no,’” Benzenberg said. “So I just said, well we’re gonna ride with our guy and if he misses, we’ll go to overtime and if he makes it, we will move on.”
Jenema was thinking he’d be able to run some clock against the full pressure of Ludington’s defense but something caught his eye and he took off toward the basket. He was fouled going in, the bucket counted and Jenema converted the old-fashioned three-point play for a 51-48 lead with 18.3 seconds left.
“I kind of turned my back and Peyton got on the side of me,” Jenema said. “That’s when I just tried to slip through. I think someone hit the ball so I just picked it off and laid it in.”
A Cadillac foul sent a Ludington player to the line with 6.7 seconds left but he missed the front end of a one-and-one, Jenema got the rebound and the final seconds ran off the clock.
Jenema led the Vikings with 18 points while Montague had 13. Freshmen Eli Main and Gavin Goetz each added seven huge points, as well.
