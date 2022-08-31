REED CITY — Finally.
After not winning a match in 2021, the Cadillac boys’ soccer team finally found the win column.
The Vikings beat Reed City 8-0 in a non-conference contest Tuesday.
Cadillac peppered the Coyotes’ keeper early and often in building a 4-0 lead at halftime.
“We played a great game tonight,” Cadillac coach Paul King said. “Our defense is really coming together out there…talking and working as a unit.
“It feels great to get that win.”
Alex King paced Cadillac with four goals, including the natural hat trick with three in the first half. Reed King scored twice while Jack Lucas and Admasu Mitchell also scored.
Ethan Romey made five saves in the nets for the Vikings.
Cadillac (1-3 overall) opens Big North Conference play Sept. 8 at Gaylord before hosting Leland on Sept. 10.
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City dropped a 26-24, 25-21, 25-23 decision to CSAA Gold rival Big Rapids.
For the Coyotes, Kyleigh Weck had an ace, six kills, an assist and 18 digs; Kenzie Shoemaker two kills and nine digs; Molly Bowman seven kills and 16 digs; Rachael VanSyckle an ace, a kill, 21 assists and six digs; Andie Bennett three digs; Kendell Henry an ace, a kill and 16 digs; Christina Malackanich eight kills, two assists, eight digs and a block; and Emma Johnston five digs and three blocks.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian picked up a pair of wins in a tri it hosted.
The Comets beat Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-17, 25-11 and beat Traverse City Christian 25-13, 25-19.
“It was a great night of volleyball,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said. “We really came alive and showed a lot of intensity on the court.
“Everything clicked with our digs, sets, passes and hits. Seniors Paige Ebels and Mabel Yount were the leading ladies in kills and they were on fire tonight.”
Kate Shaarda dished out 20 assists while Ebels and Shaarda each had wo aces. Ebels recorded 11 kills while Yount have five. Emma Tossey added two blocks and Jada VanNoord had one.
The Comets (10-2 overall) hosts Mason County Eastern and Elk Rapids next Tuesday.
WEST BRANCH — Cadillac opened its dual-meet season by swimming to a tie with Alma and a loss to host Ogemaw Heights.
“The team has progressed quickly this season,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “From the new swimmers swimming for the first time to returning swimmers getting personal bests and placing top three.
“The team has come together to support and encourage each other. This was a great meet in every aspect.”
Scoring first-place finishes were Stella Balcom in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.57 seconds; Brie Leesch in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.89; and Ella Boland in the 100 backstroke in 1:14.31.
Leesch took second in the 200 IM in 2:48.36 while Averee Heuker was third in 200 free in 2:37.39; Balcom third in the 100 free in 1:04.17 and Kenna Booher third in the 500 free in 7:18.79.
The 200 medley relay of Boland, Katie Graham, Leesch and Balcom took first in 2:13.26 while the 200 freestyle relay of Boland, Leesch, Booher and Balcom was second in 1:57.28. The foursome of Heuker, Peter Bohanon, Morgan Seeyle and Graham took third in 2:18.34.
The 400 freestyle relay of Graham, Seelye, Booher and Heuker took third in 4:56.49, as well.
Swimming in their first high school meet were Jasmine Deveraux, Mary Clare Rodenbaugh, Olivia Somerville, Jordan Sprik, Natalie Eppard, Reese Holt and Lauren Kearns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.