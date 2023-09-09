CADILLAC — There’s something to be said for finding a way to make the right plays at the right time.
It’s been the M.O. for the Cadillac football team the last two weeks.
A week ago, it was a couple of huge defensive plays to secure a win over Escanaba.
On Friday, it was three offensive plays and a game of defensive plays that made the difference in a 14-7 win over Sault Ste. Marie in a Big North Conference contest at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The win keeps the Vikings, the defending conference champions, unbeaten in league play at 2-0 with a couple of huge games coming up in the next three weeks.
“I thought we played well when we needed to which was nice to see,” Cadillac coach Nick Winkler said. “Defensively, we played well all night and I think we’ve been very consistent on that side of the ball.”
The first half Friday turned into a chess match with each team feeling each other and not able to do much offensively. Cadillac did move the ball a bit on the Soo but could never capitalize when it had the chance.
“They have some really good players and their defensive line is extremely good,” Winkler said. “It was a great getting-to-know-you half where each team was trying to figure each other out.”
A scoreless first half of play finally turned midway through the third quarter when Cadillac senior quarterback Charlie Howell hooked up with junior receiver Gavin Goetz for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 6:31 to go. Howell’s PAT gave Cadillac a 7-0 lead.
It stayed that way until Howell found Goetz again for a 10-yard pass play just 12 seconds into the fourth quarter for a 14-0 lead.
“Us coming out in the third quarter with a long drive was good for us,” Winkler said. “It made them have to change their game plan a little bit, too.
“It was nice to see Gavin have a big game and Connor (Vermeulen) did a nice job of getting key yards.”
Sault Ste. Marie got on the board with 5:47 remaining, cutting the lead to 14-7 but Cadillac’s defense held and got a huge D-line interception from Shawn Paszkowski and Tristan Logan late in the fourth.
A final first down with just under a minute left sealed it.
“I thought we did a good job of knowing what to do when we needed to do it,” Winkler added. “We’ve got some areas to clean up so we don’t have some situations like we did in the first half moving forward.”
Cadillac (2-1 overall, 2-0 BNC) hits the road again next Friday when it heads to Alpena.
