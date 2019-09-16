CADILLAC — It wasn't that long ago that Andy VanAlst was one of just a few people playing pickleball at the Wexford Civic Arena.
On Saturday, there were close to 50 people having a good time competing against each other.
VanAlst and friend Sharina Husted got together and put on the first Cadillac Pickleball Tournament.
It went off pretty well.
"It was super fun and everyone had a ball," VanAlst said. "This was the first attempt at it and it went very smooth so I wouldn't be suprised if we do one again."
The idea started back in February and took off from there.
"My friend Sharina said we should play a tournament here because they're all over the place," VanAlst said. "We got the ball rolling and it went together super fast.
"In February, I might be banging the ball against the wall by myself but we had a lot of people in the tournament."
The Wex is open for Pickleball from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. VanAlst said attendance varies depending on the day but there's usually around 16 to 20 people per day.
"You just show up and they get you playing," he said. "We're trying to get some use of the Wex and this is a good way to do it."
The tournament filled up in about three weeks time and featured six courts with eight people per court. Participants got up to seven games, medals and prizes were awarded and a potluck was offered, as well, to take care of the food.
Entry and sponsorships were just by donation.
Following are the top finishers in each age/skill bracket.
4.0+ HEAVY HITTERS
1st: Jay Simon
2nd: Kevin Gregory
3rd: Sharina Husted
4th: Jim Faber
3.5+ TRASH TALKERS
1st: Mike Zdrodowski
2nd: Ross Vrieze
3rd: Jim Felber
4th: Jim Bailey
3.0+ FUN GUNS
1st: A.J. Van Alst
2nd: John Holmes
3rd: Doug Essenmacher
3rd: Vickie Boersma
2.5+ TWISTED SISTERS
1st: Denise Disbrow
2nd: Mike Mankowski
3rd: Bonnie Orman
4th: Beverly Staal
BIG KIDS 70+
1st: Dwight Diehm
2nd: John Sayler
3rd: Marcia Murray
3rd: Marilyn Budde
LITTLE KIDS 15 & under
1st: Niklas Fagerman
2nd: Luke Pettengill
3rd: Riley Husted
4th: Malia Husted
