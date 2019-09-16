CADILLAC — It wasn't that long ago that Andy VanAlst was one of just a few people playing pickleball at the Wexford Civic Arena.

On Saturday, there were close to 50 people having a good time competing against each other.

VanAlst and friend Sharina Husted got together and put on the first Cadillac Pickleball Tournament.

It went off pretty well.

"It was super fun and everyone had a ball," VanAlst said. "This was the first attempt at it and it went very smooth so I wouldn't be suprised if we do one again."

The idea started back in February and took off from there.

"My friend Sharina said we should play a tournament here because they're all over the place," VanAlst said. "We got the ball rolling and it went together super fast.

"In February, I might be banging the ball against the wall by myself but we had a lot of people in the tournament."

The Wex is open for Pickleball from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. VanAlst said attendance varies depending on the day but there's usually around 16 to 20 people per day.

"You just show up and they get you playing," he said. "We're trying to get some use of the Wex and this is a good way to do it."

The tournament filled up in about three weeks time and featured six courts with eight people per court. Participants got up to seven games, medals and prizes were awarded and a potluck was offered, as well, to take care of the food.

Entry and sponsorships were just by donation.

Following are the top finishers in each age/skill bracket.

4.0+ HEAVY HITTERS

1st: Jay Simon

2nd: Kevin Gregory

3rd: Sharina Husted

4th: Jim Faber

3.5+ TRASH TALKERS

1st: Mike Zdrodowski

2nd: Ross Vrieze

3rd: Jim Felber

4th: Jim Bailey

3.0+ FUN GUNS

1st: A.J. Van Alst

2nd: John Holmes

3rd: Doug Essenmacher

3rd: Vickie Boersma

2.5+ TWISTED SISTERS

1st: Denise Disbrow

2nd: Mike Mankowski

3rd: Bonnie Orman

4th: Beverly Staal

BIG KIDS 70+

1st: Dwight Diehm

2nd: John Sayler

3rd: Marcia Murray

3rd: Marilyn Budde

LITTLE KIDS 15 & under

1st: Niklas Fagerman

2nd: Luke Pettengill

3rd: Riley Husted

4th: Malia Husted

