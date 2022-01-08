EVART — The Evart boys could not overcome the rust from a three-plus week layoff and an inspired Northern Michigan Christian squad Friday on the Wildcats’ home floor.
NMC, making effective use of an aggressive man-to-man defense in the early going, surged to a 26-4 first-quarter lead en route to an 86-49 victory in Highland Conference play.
The Comets (4-0, 4-0 Highland) remained unbeaten and put a somewhat listless performance at Houghton Lake, albeit a 51-39 win, far back in the rearview mirror.
Evart (2-3, 2-2) played for the first time since a Dec. 16 league clash at Pine River 22 days before and took a while to get into any kind of offensive rhythm.
By the time the Wildcats did get into the flow of things Friday, they were already trailing by 25 points early in the second quarter.
“You can’t fall behind by 20 points to a team like NMC with all the weapons they have this year,” said Evart coach Kris Morgan.
“We struggled to find our offensive rhythm early in the game and had too much ground to make up. I’m proud of the kids for continuing to fight and scrap. They never stopped hustling and trying. We have to learn from this one and move on.”
NMC coach Kyle Benthem was pleased to see his team start out playing with intensity and focus after the game at Houghton Lake a few nights before.
“We shot the ball well tonight and came out ready to play,” Benthem said.
“We had a great first half at both ends of the floor even though we got into some foul trouble. Trevin had a great night but we also showed really good depth and balance in our scoring.
“Everybody played and almost everybody scored. Our kids were shooting the ball with confidence tonight. Give Evart credit for battling to the end.”
Winkle, who finished with 33 points without playing in the fourth quarter, nailed all three of his triples in the first half as the Comets built a 54-26 halftime lead.
Nate Eisenga and Brant Winkle, Trevin’s younger brother, also drained a pair of 3-pointers in the first half. NMC finished with 10 treys in all in the contest.
Evart could not match NMC’s firepower but did put up 22 second-quarter points, including a pair of 3-pointers from sophomore Dakobe White and one each from seniors Jordin Albright and Bryant Calderon.
The Wildcats continued to play hard and stayed close enough on the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters to prevent a running clock.
Junior wing Blake DeZeeuw, saddled with some early foul trouble, came in to score the majority of his 16 points in the third quarter.
Trevin Winkle pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double while DeZeeuw grabbed five boards. Carter Quist and Eisenga each had six boards.
Brant Winkle tallied 13 and brought cheers from the Comet fans with a well-timed block in the third quarter that sent the ball soaring in the opposite direction.
Eisenga finished with six points to go with his six rebounds.
NMC dressed 13 players and 10 of them put points on the board as the reserves manned the floor in the final period.
Dakobe White hit 16 for the Wildcats, going 5 for 6 from the line, while Marcel White hit for 10 before fouling out and Albright scored nine, all from 3-point range.
Evart (2-3, 2-2) hosts Houghton Lake on Tuesday. NMC (4-0, 4-0) faces a key Highland clash on Tuesday at Lake City.
