LEROY — The proverbial silver lining is a little hard to find right now.
With all of the questions surrounding schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, just getting together — six feet apart — means a little more than it has in the past.
With the calendar getting ready to hit August in a little more than a week, high school sports teams are doing whatever they can to be ready for a season that might not happen.
Still, the chance to be together as a team can’t be overstated.
Members of the Pine River football team have been working out three hours a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays since mid-June when that sort of activity was given the go-ahead.
Despite warm temperatures and a lot of physical exertion, Pine River coach Terry Martin said those three hours a week mean a lot.
"The biggest thing is this had made them a little more conscious of the opportunities they have," Martin said. "Everybody enjoys working out together and I think those three hours a week we get to be together are the highlights right now.
"Despite all of the struggles going on, those three hours are some of the highlights and happy points for both the kids and the coaches."
Pine River and Osceola County are still in Phase 4 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Safe Start Plan and that document, along with her School Roadmap, means the Bucks are more limited in what they can do as opposed to other schools in the Highland Conference that are in Missaukee and Wexford counties which are in Phase 5.
The biggest is no indoor workouts, meaning the weight room — a staple of football preparations — if off-limits.
So coaching staffs have gotten creative with what they do this summer.
"The kids have to be spread out and the biggest challenge is they can have no shared equipment," Martin said. "That limits any form of resistance training, any use of footballs and any use of bags. That's been the biggest limiting factor."
It's a lot more footwork drills, a lot more individual ball-handling drills and general conditioning that usually happens every summer.
Also gone is a three-day veer camp at Montrose High School that Pine River annually attends.
"That's one of the highlights of the season for the kids," Martins said. "That's canceled and so that's been a big disappointment."
Where Martin says his team might be a little behind is the exchange between quarterbacks and running backs. With hand-offs allowed at this point, it's been hard to simulate breaking in new quarterbacks.
Pine River had planned on junior Rogan Nelson returning to that position this fall but he was critically injured in a work accident earlier this summer. Nelson has been in downstate hospitals and rehab centers since the accident.
That means Martin has to fill that spot — if the season happens.
"We have a couple of kids with limited experience at that position," he said. "We just can't mesh a ball with the running backs right now. Other than that, there's not much of a difference for our teams."
Nelson's accident and fight to recover are another stark reminder — amid the pandemic — that there things much bigger than sports.
Pine River coaches and players are making sure to keep him in their thoughts.
The team has put together several reminders for Nelson, including placing his No. 12 jersey on the victory bell, forming the No. 12 in stands after a workout with the words Pine River Football #roganstrong on a Facebook picture and they've got a metal #roganstrong marker on the practice field.
That said, football can provide a sense of normalcy for a community that has gone through a lot in the last eight to 10 months.
The Pine River community lost standout student-athlete Tim Rizor in an automobile accident late last year. Add in the COVID-19 pandemic, face-to-face schooling shutting down in March, a quarantine for a big chunk of the spring and it's been a lot to handle.
If football — and high school sports in general — can return in some form this fall, that would be a big step, Martin said.
"The last 8 to 10 months have been tough across society but exceptionally tough across the Pine River community," he said. "We talk about the opportunity we have as players and coaches and we talk about the responsibility we have to be out there on Friday nights.
"What it would mean for people to have that stress outlet to come watch us on Friday nights this fall. Our area could really use that."
How that can happen or if it will happen is anybody's guess.
The first and foremost concern is safely getting kids back in school and sports will take a backseat to that.
"The biggest struggle is the exceptional unknowns," Martin said. "We're going to try and stick to the schedule of Aug. 10 but are we going to play?
"Are they going to stick us with no footballs until our first game? We need to get the kids ready for a contact sport. It's just the extreme unknowns right now."
Football teams across the state hope to begin practice on Monday, Aug. 10 and that’s the plan — for now.
The MHSAA is expected to make another announcement regarding fall sports next week and there are a number of contingencies in place regarding delaying the season, playing some sports in the fall and moving others to different times in the school year or simply suspending fall sports with plans to play them next spring if vaccines/treatments are available for COVID-19.
