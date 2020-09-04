Football is back.
So, too, are volleyball, soccer and girls swimming and diving for everyone.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association received the clearance for all sports it has been waiting for from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.
The moves come as Whitmer signed Executive Order 176 that re-opens indoor gymnasiums and pools in regions that were previously closed in most parts of the state under Executive Order 160. The order also allows organized sports to resume in areas of the state where that was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitmer, citing guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said she still advises against playing contact sports but she is not prohibiting them.
“Individuals can now choose whether or not to play organized sports, and if they do choose to play, this order requires strict safety measures to reduce risk,‘ said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun in a statement.
“However, we know of 30 reported outbreaks involving athletic teams and facilities in August. Based on current data, contact sports create a high risk of COVID-19 transmission and MDHHS strongly recommends against participating in them at this time. We are not out of the woods yet. COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our families.‘
The MHSAA Representative Council voted Thursday to reinstate all sports after hearing from the governor's office.
“We are thankful for the opportunity for kids to get back on the field in all fall sports, and we appreciate Governor Whitmer providing that opportunity with Executive Order 176‚‘ MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a release. “We share the governor’s priorities of putting health and safety first, and the COVID-19 guidance and protocols designed by the MHSAA at her request have led to the safe starts in all sports across the state."
In addition, face coverings must be worn at all times in organized sports — except swimming — including during competition and practice.
Football practice will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8 after being shut down on Aug. 14 by the MHSAA due to the wording of Executive Order 160. Players are limited to helmets and shoulders pads for two days before full equipment can be donned on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Games will begin Sept. 18 with Week 4 on the team's schedules. They'll play a six-week regular season that wraps up in late October.
All teams in 11- and 8-player football will qualify for the playoffs, and then advance through their usual postseason progression with 8-player finals the weekend of Nov. 27-28 and 11-player finals the weekend of Dec. 4-5. All other fall sports tournaments will be conducted as previously scheduled.
Boys soccer competition may begin immediately while volleyball and girls swim may start competing on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Spectator limits remain unchanged in Regions 6 and 8 at 250 indoors and 500 outdoors. Those schools in Regions 1-5 and 7 are limited to two spectators per participant for both indoor and outdoor events.
Regardless of restrictions, mask-wearing and constant hand-sanitizing, the happiness among student-athletes and coaches across the state felt good on Thursday, especially from the football players.
"I'm overjoyed and I even cried a little," Cadillac senior lineman Ryan Wood said. "That said, we've got to come prepared. Alpena, if that's our first foe, we've got to come prepared to knock their teeth out."
Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant shared the news with varsity football coach Cody Mallory around 4 p.m. Thursday while the team was in one of its allowed practices after the August shutdown.
The Vikings met as a team and the excitement was effusive.
"I was just thinking about our seniors an that's it...I'm just fired up," Mallory said. "It's a continuation for us. With having these practices after the shutdown, we're improving. The goal of this fall was not to maintain but to continue to improve and make the most of this opportunity.
"That's what we're looking for. We'll be able to hit that next week feeling pretty good."
Wood and the rest of Cadillac's seniors have made it a point to get after their teammates about wearing masks in school and whenever they can't social distance.
"All of the protocols stay the same," Wood said. "We've got to make sure we're making up in school and out of school.
"We've got to make sure we're hanging out with the right crowd and making good decisions. If numbers spike over the weekend, it could easily go away."
The orders further allow volleyball and swim teams in Regions 1-5 and 7 to begin practicing and competing indoors. It also allows soccer teams to host games in those regions.
Previously, only volleyball, soccer and swim teams in Regions 6 and 8 could host competitions.
That's a huge relief to McBain volleyball coach Shawn Murphy who, along with his players, is ecstatic to be back on a wood court instead of using the community's sand courts.
"We were actually watching game film when I got the text from our athletic director that all sports were a go and our gyms were open," Murphy said. "I told my girls and, of course, they were super excited. I'm glad they finally at least made a decision so we can move forward.
"I am truly grateful for City Mayor Joey Roberts and the City Maintenance Director Mike King for their support and assistance in letting us set up at the tennis courts and letting us use them for the last couple of weeks. I think, though, I can speak for myself, as well as the players, when I say we will not miss having our practices there."
