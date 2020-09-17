Football is back — with restrictions

The great news is that high school football is officially back and gets its start on Friday night.
The not-so-great news is that unless you're related to a player or a coach, you're likely not going to be able to be in attendance.
Following restrictions in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's MI Safe Start Plan, schools are limited on how many people can be in attendance on any given Friday night.
If you're at a Phase 5 school — Cadillac, Forest Area, Lake City, Manton and Mesick — the limit is 500 people in the facility. That includes coaches, players, spectators, game personnel, concession workers, officials, media, etc.
If it's a Phase 4 school — Evart, Marion, McBain, Pine River and Reed City — then each player is allowed just two spectators for games this fall. All game personnel — coaches, players, officials, workers, media — in those communities are considered essential workers and do not count against any numerical limits.
While we still get to celebrate the piece of America that is high school football on a fall Friday night, it's not going to be the same.
"It definitely won't be the same feel but it will still be Friday night football and we're still under the lights," Cadillac athletic director Fred Bryant said. "For us, that's pretty good.
"We're happy that we're able to play and we're going to be creative."
None of the schools in the Cadillac News coverage area will be selling general admission tickets to football games this fall.
"We're hoping people understand that this isn't something Cadillac is doing. This is what every school in the state is doing," Bryant said. "We have a little more flexibility here because we're in Phase 5 but we're going to continue to abide by what the state gives us for mandates."
Lake City High School principal and athletic director Tim Hejnal wants to make sure people understand that education comes first with schools and, amidst a global pandemic, anything that jeopardizes that puts educators in a tough spot.
"For me, any extra-curricular takes away from curricular which is getting kids to school and parents to work," he said. "We're being cautious because those extra things can jeopardize our daily lives.
"We want this for kids but what's really important right now is everyone's safety. We're working so hard right now to provide a great education and while we're excited about Friday nights, we're being cautious. We don't want to compromise their opportunity to learn."
School athletic administration will spend the time leading up to each Friday night working on the numbers.
Bryant has been in contact with his counterpart in Alpena this week as that's who the Vikings host on Friday.
Alpena is bringing roughly 49 coaches and student-athletes combined. From there, Bryant can figure out the number of game personnel and then the number of tickets that can be given to each player.
"Once we have the total number of athletes and coaches from each team, that gives us an idea to add the essential personnel to play the game plus our officials, chain gang, media, public address announcer, ticket takers, concession workers and so on," Bryant said. "The remainder of the spots are available to the athletes to have spectators come in. We haven't limited to just immediate family, either. It can be any 4-5 spectators on their list."
Here's a look at each school's plans (subject to change)
Cadillac
Phase 5 — 500 total people in stadium
• Players will receive 4-5 tickets weekly. Names will be on a will call list to be checked off at the ticket gates
• No general admission
• Facial coverings and social distancing required
• No band performances. School officials are working to involve a pep band and a marching band performance at some point this fall
• Live video available through subscription-based NFHS Network
Evart
Phase 4 — two spectators per student-athlete
• Highland Conference spectator pass for football, parents only, $30 each
• No general admission
• If a player will not be using both of their tickets, they can be used by anyone else. Capacity is the roster times two.
• Volunteer spots available. Email wallacej@evartps.org if interested
• Facial coverings and social distancing required
Forest Area
Phase 5 — 500 total people in stadium
• Each player will get 4 tickets for Friday's game vs. Pellston
• School officials will re-evaluate after each home game
• No concessions
• Facial coverings and social distancing required
Lake City
Phase 5 — 500 total people in stadium
• Parents, siblings in the home or other familial elders allowed
• Highland Conference pass available for parents only, football passes are $30 each
• No general admission
• No concessions
• First home game vs. Roscommon on Oct. 2 will be homecoming and senior night. The marching band will do a pregame show, the National Anthem and then be dismissed. Marching band will perform the anthem at all home games but will not be allowed to remain in the stadium
• Facial coverings and social distancing required
Manton
• Phase 5 — 500 total people in stadium
• Each student-athlete will get 5 tickets to distribute to family or friends a day or 2 prior to the game. You must have a ticket to enter. No general admission.
• Highland Conference pass available for parents only, football passes are $30 each
• No concessions
• Band performances at 5:30 p.m. on varsity game nights. Stadium will be cleared at 6 p.m. to allow football ticket holders in. 25 band members stay and perform throughout the game
• Facial coverings and social distancing required
Marion
Phase 4 — two spectators per student-athlete
• Two tickets issued to each athlete, color-coded depending on the sport. Name of athlete is on the ticket
• No general admission
• School officials working on a band performance before home games. Details will be announced
• Facial coverings and social distancing required
• Check the school's Facebook page for possible live-streaming
McBain
Phase 4 — two spectators per student-athlete
• Highland Conference pass available for parents only, football passes are $30 each
• No general admission
• No band performances
• No concessions
• Facial coverings and social distancing required
• Check the Rambler Review on Facebook for live-streaming of events
Mesick
Phase 5 — 500 total people in stadium
• For first game, two spectators per participant are allowed
• Band performance allowed and band members may have two spectators per participant, as well.
• Potential for general admission as school officials work within COVID restrictions
• Facial coverings and social distancing required
Pine River
Phase 4 — two spectators per student-athlete
• Highland Conference pass available for parents only, football passes are $30 each
• No general admission
• No band performances
• Live streaming available
• Concessions available at outdoor events
• Facial coverings and social distancing required
Reed City
Phase 4 — two spectators per student-athlete
• Spectators checked in at home and away games as part of conference policy. No general admission
• No band performances
• No concessions
• Facial coverings and social distancing required
