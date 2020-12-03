Start in August.
Get stopped in August.
Start again in September.
Get "paused" in November.
That's the 2020 Michigan high school football season in a nutshell.
And it's not over yet.
At least coaches and players hope so.
The MHSAA suspended the three remaining post-seasons — football, volleyball and girls swim — on Nov. 15 when Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services re-enacted restrictions due to surges in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
A couple of weeks later, we're waiting to see if the restrictions helped or if it's going to be a more subdued holiday season. The "pause" ends on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and the MHSAA said it will allow those teams remaining in the three post-seasons to resume practices on Wednesday, Dec. 9 — if the MDHHS allows it.
In football, 11-player regionals would be held Dec. 15-16, the state semifinals Dec. 21-22 and the state finals Dec. 28-29 at Ford Field in Detroit. Eight-player semifinals would be held Dec. 15-16 and the state finals Dec. 21-22 at Midland Community Stadium.
In volleyball, state quarterfinals would be held Dec. 15 with state semifinals Dec. 17-18 and the finals on Dec. 19. The semifinals and finals would still be held at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
When it comes to football, three local teams have their fingers crossed for a conclusion to their seasons.
Cadillac, Reed City and Marion are all still alive in their respective divisions and would love to have a conclusion to the season — whatever that entails.
"I want to play the game," Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory said. "We'll do it whenever and whereever.
"It doesn't matter if it's in the spring or in December. At the end of the day, our team has the opportunity to win a regional championship and that's something we would love to take advantage of whenever and whereever."
Reed City coach Scott Shankel agreed.
"I think the MHSAA is going to do everything it can to get us back this month," he said. "I'm 50/50 on spring...that will be difficult.
"We've had the good fortune here to play in a number of playoff games recently and we have the chance to play in a semifinal if we win so, of course, you want that conclusion."
Marion coach Chad Grundy said it's good football teams had district/regional closure, unlike the boys basketball tournament in March when everything was first shut down.
"I hope we get the chance to resume and I'm not sure how I would feel coming back in March or Aprl," he said. "Hopefully, we can get back in the next week and try to finish it out.
"I'm glad, too, that they let us get to a completed point with districts and regionals so at least we have some closure unlike basketball in the spring."
The mere fact that we're talking about playoff football in December — or even March and April — is a testament to the weirdness we've all lived the last nine months.
Prep football started back in August with a dark cloud hanging over it as the most high-contact sport of the season. The MHSAA put protocols in place to play during the pandemic but that ended when the season was shut down for the first time after just a week of practice.
Two weeks later, restrictions loosened and it was game on. Masks, social distancing, officials not touching the game ball, crowd restrictions and sanitizing spray became the norm but the kids got to play.
"I am never going to forget the feeling that I had watching our guys come out for the first game against Alpena," Mallory said. "With all of the adversity of having the season taken away and then resumed, to watch them out there being normal kids was great.
"We want the season to end on the field because the kids deserve that. Yet, one of the things this season has taught us is humility and that there's more to the world than us. We need to make sure that we do what's best for the community, as well."
For Shankel, the season was about getting Reed City back atop the league standings and winning more post-season hardware.
He's grateful that happened.
"I am happy the kids got to play what they did becuase it could have been a lot worse," he said. "I am very pleased and thankful we got things back on the right track. Our kids work very hard and it's rewarding to see those things put back in it. If it's done, we finished undefeated but I would love to have the opportunity to finish it the right way."
With high schools across the state closed until Dec. 9, coaches have had no physical contact with their players since Nov. 13-15.
Zoom sessions have filled some of the gap but it's just not the same.
"We have had Zoom meetings and I sent out a workout plan to try and stay in shape," Grundy said. "Just having that human contact with them each day knowing how they are doing."
Mallory agreed.
"It's hard to tell with them not seeing them face-to-face," he said. "It's been an exhausting year for everybody but our guys have been resilient to this point. The biggest challenge is just not being able to be around them and address any needs or concerns they have."
Cadillac had a Zoom sessions with five of its coaches, including Mallory, on Tuesday.
"It's good to get all of them on there and let them know that we're thinking about them," he said. "We encourage them to keep the faith and adhere to their workouts."
Cadillac has watched film of itself and scheduled opponent Forest Hills Eastern, as had Reed City with Freeland and Marion with Powers North Central.
"We spend a lot of time with film as coaches as do the kids and that's the great thing now with Hudl," Shankel said. "We spend the majority of the time going over our game but I am pretty sure they're bored of watching Freeland, too.
