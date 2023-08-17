MCBAIN — Call it a starting point.
After two strong seasons with conference championships and district titles to boot, Northern Michigan Christian is back to the learning game with steps forward each day.
The Comets opened their boys soccer season with a 2-0 loss to Clare in an NMSL contest Wednesday.
The Pioneers scored two minutes into the contest and coach Taylor Mulder said it was a needed wake-up call for his team.
“We went on to play well for most of the rest of the game,” he said. “We played better and better as the game went on and had some chances to score ourselves that we just weren’t able to capitalize on.”
In other words, the next two months are about patience, as well.
“I genuinely believe the guys exceeded everyone’s expectations tonight,” Mulder said.
“They undoubtedly exceeded mine and I am very proud of them.
“This was an excellent start to what I hope is a successful season.”
Freshman keeper Blair DeZeeuw made nine saves in goal.
NMC hosts its annual Comet Cup on Friday when it faces Reed City at 1 p.m. with Buckley and Byron Center Zion Christian following.
LUDINGTON — The growing pains are going to take some time to work through.
A McBain volleyball team that put together two very strong seasons is a bit on the young side in 2023.
The Ramblers opened the season by going 0-3 in a quad at Ludington Wednesday. McBain lost to the host Orioles 25-16, 25-12; lost to Clare 25-22, 25-19; and lost to Lake Fenton 25-22, 25-18.
“We knew this was going to be an adjustment for many players as they are taking on some new roles and adjusting to their responsibilities,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “There were moments where I liked some of the play that was happening and then there were other moments that didn’t look so hot.
“I am optimistic we can improve dramatically from where we are now, and with some experience under our belts, we will move in the right direction.”
Gwyneth VerBerkmoes paced the Ramblers with 17 kills, three blocks, three digs and four aces on 95 percent serving while Ayla Fredin had seven kills, three assists and two digs.
Shannon Maloney had six kills, two blocks and four digs while Madison Ocampaugh dished out 22 assists, two kills, six digs and two aces on 90 percent serving.
McBain is at the Leland Invitational on Saturday.
