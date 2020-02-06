PELLSTON — The Forest Area boys outscored Pellston in the second half, but a 16-point first half deficit was too much to overcome for the Warriors Wednesday.
Forest Area lost the game 88-75. Pellston led 33-16 after the first quarter and 48-32 at the half. The Warriors outscored Pellston 43-40 in the second half but it was not enough.
Phoenix Mulholland led the Warriors in scoring with 24 points while Chase Ingersoll finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and four steals. Lane Lindsey played well defensively also adding 14 points and four assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.