CENTRAL LAKE — The Forest Area boys basketball team used teamwork and defense to get the 85-42 win against Central Lake Wednesday.
The Warriors jumped out to a 21-11 lead after the first quarter and expanded the lead to 47-17 by the half. To start the fourth quarter, Forest Area was up 72-32.
The Warriors were led by senior Mehki Marsh's 31 points, four steals and three assists while Phoenix Mulholland added 20 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists. Lane Lindsay contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
