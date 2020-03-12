SUTTONS BAY — The Forest Area boys basketball team's season ended Wednesday in a Division 4 District Semifinal against Suttons Bay, 73-59.
The game was tied 16-16 after the first quarter and the Warriors only trailed by one point at the half, 28-27. Forest Area led 48-44 to start the fourth quarter but Suttons Bay scored 28 points in the final quarter while the Warriors could only put up 11.
Chase Ingersoll paced the Warriors with 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists while Johnny Stosio added 14 points and Phoenix Mulholland finished with 10 points.
