FIFE LAKE — The Forest Area boys basketball team defeated Bellaire Thursday, 57-34.
Fife Lake held a 16-9 lead after the first quarter and led 30-21 at the half. To start the final quarter, the Warriors led 44-27.
Johnny Stosio and Chase Ingersoll both brought down 10 rebounds apiece for the Warriors. Ingersoll paced Fife Lake with 23 points and four steals while Stosio had six points and five steals. Lane Lindsey ended with eight rebounds, six assists, and five points while Phoenix Mulholland finished with eight points, six rebounds, and Dominic Hart nine points and four assists.
