FIFE LAKE — The Forest Area boys basketball team topped Onaway Wednesday, 68-48.
The Warriors held a slim 12-11 lead before taking a 28-16 lead into the halftime break. By the start of the fourth quarter, Forest Area was in control and led 49-27.
Johnny Stosio led the Warriors with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while Chase Ingersoll had 10 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Phoenix Mulholland added 14 points while Lane Lindsay had eight points and seven rebounds.
