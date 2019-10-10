BELLAIRE — The Forest Area cross country teams competed at the Ski Valley Conference meet Wednesday with the boys finishing in ninth place and the girls in eighth place.
For the boys, Warriors coach Jon Lange said Daniel Thompson had a nice bounce-back Wednesday after struggling for the past several meets.
For the girls, Lange said Teri Weiling was a bright shining star placing eighth overall. She also was named to the Second Team Ski Valley All-Conference.
McKenzie Thompson also had a great meet finishing second on the team while Nerissa Davis nearly ran her personal best time and had her highest team finish of the year finishing third for the Warriors.
