CHEBOYGAN — The Forest Area cross country teams competed Wednesday in Cheboygan with the girls finishing in third place and the boys in first.
Forest Area coach Jon Lange said overall the girls team ran well and Meagan Lange finished in third place while Teri Wieling finished in 11th. The top 15 finishers medaled at the event. Mia Cunningham, Mackenzie Thompson, Narissa Davis and Elise Bridson all finished the race onside of expected goals.
On the boys side, coach Lange said Daniel Thompson ran hard and finished with a new school record time of 24:14.
