FIFE LAKE — The Forest Area football team won its first game of the season with an offensive explosion Friday against Brethren, 64-44.
The Warriors trailed 6-0 early but finished the first quarter up 22-12 and was up 42-20 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, Forest Area led 56-36.
Chase Ingersoll paced the potent Warriors offense with 25 carries for 307 yards and five touchdowns while also going 9 for 14 with 107 passing yards. He added three TDs through the air with an interception. Lane Lindsay added five carries for 48 yards and six catches for 81 yards and two scores.
Defensively, the Warriors were led by Patrick Hulwick's 11 tackles, while Eric Burke had seven tackles and a sack. Lindsay added six tackles, two picks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Josh Saylor had five tackles and a 97-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Forest Area hosts Mesick Friday for their annual community tailgate.
