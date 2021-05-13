Forest Area girls track takes second at 10-team invite

JOHANNESBURG — The Forest Area track teams were at the 10-team Johannesburg-Lewiston Invitational and the girls finished in second place while the boys finished in seventh.
The host Cardinals won both meets with scores of 164. The Warriors finished second in the girls meet with a score of 122, followed by Posen (61). On the boys side, Mancelona took second (142) followed by Lincoln-Alcona (74). Forest Area finished with 32 points.
First-place finishers for the girls were Meagan Lange with a personal best in the 800 (2:37.24), Macey Turner with a personal best in the 1600 run (6:12.79), Emily Norkowski in the 100 hurdles (17.62) and season record in the 300 hurdles (51.24), the team of Cheyenne Boggs, Lange, Ryen Norman, and Norkowski in the 800 relay (1:58.51) and Norkowski in the high jump (4-06).
Other notable finishers included Boggs with a personal best in the 200 meters (30.30), Desjanea Perkins in the shot put (28-08) and Lange in the long jump (13-09).
The boys had no first-place finishers but notable finishers included Jake McGee in the 100 dash (12.22) and a personal best in the 200 dash (25.53), the team of Mathew Kovalcsik, Chris Mathia, McGee and Phoenix Mullholland in the 800 relay (1:45.37) and Mullholland in the high jump (5-08).
