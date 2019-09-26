FIFE LAKE — The Forest Area Middle School football team came up short Wednesday night against Frankfort, 44-0.
Frankfort jumped out to 30-0 lead after the first quarter and maintained that lead at the half. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Panthers grew the lead to 36-0.
Offensively, the Warriors were led by Aydin Johnson with 11 carries for 34 yards and he was 5 for 11 passing for 31 yards. Tyler Singer had three catches for the Warriors for 18 yards while Luke Lindsay had two catches for 13 yards.
Defensively Matthew Coy and Cameron Gingles each had three tackles. Lindsay, Singer, and Riley Dunn all added two tackles.
The Warriors (0-2) host Central Lake next Wednesday.
