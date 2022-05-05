LAKE LEELANAU — The Forest Area softball won two games against Lake Leelanau St. Mary Wednesday, 9-7 and 20-4.
In the first game, Bree Kniss earned the win while Val Nelson had two doubles with three RBIs.
In the second game, Dejanea Perkins got the win while Keringan Schroeder had a single, double and triple, with five RBIs for Forest Area. Kniss also had two doubles and single.
Forest Area Assistant Coach Max Huntoon said in the first game the game was close and Kniss finished the game strong after giving up a home run in the final inning. In the second game, Huntoon said many players had multiple hits and all players were hitting the ball hard.
