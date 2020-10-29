SUTTONS BAY — The Forest Area volleyball team lost all three of its matches Wednesday at the Suttons Bay Quad.
Warriors coach Lisa Nedow said her squad started the night out against Kingsley 9-25 and 15-25. The Warriors then played host Suttons Bay and lost 13-25 and 14-25. Forest Area finished off the night playing Elk Rapids and dropped the match, 18-25 and 19-25.
Maycey Turner had an ace and 22 digs, while Gracie Kimball had an ace, four kills, and 12 digs. Forest Area's Madison Morey had two kills, six assists, and three digs, while Emily Norkowski had two aces, two kills, a block, and three digs.
Breana Kniss had two aces, six kills, a block, and four digs, while Anna Durfee had two kills and a dig. Trinity Nelson had a kill, Taylor Muth had six assists and three digs, and Jersey Patton had an ace and five digs.
The Warriors host a quad Saturday to finish the regular before districts start next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.