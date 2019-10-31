SUTTONS BAY — The Forest Area volleyball team lost all three of its matches Wednesday at the Suttons Bay Quad.
Warriors coach Lisa Nedow said her squad started the night out strong with a 25-19 win over North Bay but lost the next two matches, 19-25, 3-15. The Warriors then played Elk Rapids and lost the match in two games, 16-25, 9-25. Forest Area finished off the night playing Grand Traverse Academy and dropped the set, 21-25, 5-25.
Madison Morey had five aces, a kill, six assists and four digs for the Warriors while Emily Norkowski had seven kills and five blocks. McKenzie Szymchack had seven kills, two blocks, and six digs while Caitlyn Liebengood had an ace, five kills, and 11 digs.
Gracie Kimball had two aces, five assists, and a dig for Forest Area while Maycey Turner contributed two aces, two kills, and a dig. Brigitte Sabouirn had five aces and 13 digs while Alyssa McHaney had a dig.
The Warriors host the Forest Area Invitational Saturday to finish the regular before districts start next week.
