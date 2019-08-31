BEAVERTON — The Forest Area volleyball team lost in the championship match of the Silver Pool Friday to Meridian 25-15 and 25-20 at the Beaverton Volleyball Invitational.
Despite making it to the Silver Pool's championship match, the Warriors' day at the Beaverton tournament started against Manton. The Warriors came up short losing both matches against the Rangers 25-20 and 25-8. The Warriors than played Meridian for the first time and beat them in three matches 25-15, 25-27 and 15-12.
With a 1-1 record on the day, the Warriors then played Central Montcalm losing both matches 25-8 and 25-20. With the second loss, the Warriors moved to the Silver Pool and played Lincoln Alcona. All three of the matches Forest Area played were close but the Warriors pulled out the win to advance to the championship match against Meridian, 25-22, 22-25 and 15-10.
Caitlyn Liebengood had 30 kills, four aces and 20 digs on the day for the Warriors while Maycey Turner had eight kills, one ace, seven digs and seven blocks. Emily Norkowski had seven kills and eight blocks on the day for Forest Area while McKenzie Szymchack had 10 kills, one ace and 14 digs. Brigitte Sabourin contributed 21 assists, 13 kills, six aces and three digs for the Warriors.
Forest Area host Johannesburg-Lewiston Tuesday for the Warriors' first home match of the season.
