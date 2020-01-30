FIFE LAKE — Forest Area scored a 79-67 win over Buckley in a non-conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
Chase Ingersoll made a little history for the Warriors, too, as he set the school mark for scoring. He finished the night with 31 points, eight assists and four steals.
Phoenix Mulholland added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Johnny Stosio added 13 points and Domenic Hart had 12.
Jackson Kulawaik paced Buckley with 24 points while Kallen Wildfong scored 14 and Tyler Francisco had 10.
