GRAYLING — The Forest Area wrestling team traveled to Grayling Saturday for an individual invitational meet.
Forest Area coach Nicholas Fouch said his team had a good day with multiple wrestlers placing in the top five. Daniel Thompson went 2-2 for the Warriors to finish in fourth place in his weight class while Brock Town also went 2-2 to take fourth place in his weight class. Josh Saylor was a perfect 3-0 to take first place in his weight class while Xaiver Navoni went 3-1 to take third place in his weight class. Mackenzie Thompson finished 0-2.
The Warriors wrestling team is off until Dec. 28 when Forest Area travels to Traverse City West Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.