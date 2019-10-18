CADILLAC — The schedule is picking up and so are their results.
Cadillac brought home four first-place finishes in a dual meet with Coastal Swim Conference foe Fremont Thursday at the Cadillac Area YMCA.
The Packers won the meet 83-64.
"It was a great meet today," Cadillac coach Mary Crisenbery said. "We had many personal bests again and scored high in the individual events."
Freshman Kenna Booher picked up a pair of firsts as she won the 200-yard Individual Medley in 3:02.00 and the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:32.86.
Sophomore Karis Bachman won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:54.43 and was second in the 50-yard freestyle in 29.42 seconds. Freshman Brie Leesch won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:18.56 while freshman Stella Balcom was second in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:07.92.
Sophomores Jessie Wetherell and Marisa Wilde swam the 200 freestyle for the first time, as well. Wetherell took second at 2:49.49 and Wilde third at 2:49.93.
Cadillac competes in the Up North Invitational in Traverse City on Saturday before competing in a tri next Thursday at Gaylord with Traverse City.
