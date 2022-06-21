From sidelines to the title game: Evart's Lofquist perseveres

EAST LANSING — First, it was mononucleosis.
Then it was tonsillitis.
Veronica Lofquist wasn’t sure she’d be able to play softball this spring because of the health issues she’d battled leading up to the season.
Instead of getting down, she worked that much harder to recover.
It worked out pretty well for the recent Evart High School graduate.
Lofquist, who plays first base, was one of just two seniors — along with center fielder Skylar Baumgardner — on the Wildcats’ MHSAA Division 3 softball state runner-up team.
Evart lost to Millington 3-2 in eight innings in Saturday’s title game at Michigan State University’s Secchia Stadium.
Playing her final prep softball game on the state’s biggest stage was something Lofquist will never forget.
“Oh my God, it was so big!” she said.
“It’s bigger than anything I’ve ever done in my life.
“It’s so good to know that we’re leaving the team in good hands we have younger girls that are practicing and hopefully they’ll come just as far as we did…if not even win it.”
Playing in a state championship game was the perfect ending to a rough six months for Lofquist.
“So around December, I got mono and I got really sick,” she said. “and then I got tonsillitis...I’m not quite sure when but I was just really sick.
“So when I was able, I had to really start working hard to get back to at least half of where I was. I’m really proud of myself for coming as far as I did. There were a couple of months I wasn’t sure if I’d even be able to play but I was going try out, give it my all and hope I could get the chance.”
Mononucleosis zaps your strength and most people with it have a hard time staying awake.
It’s also accompanied by fever, sore throat, head and body aches, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and a rash.
Tonsillitis carries some of the same symptoms, meaning it was pretty miserable for Lofquist.
“I still get a little tired but otherwise, I am fine,” she added.
Lofquist had no problem using those vocal cords on Saturday in the title game against Millington. She reached base three times, all on walks.
Each time, she sprinted out of the box toward first base and shouted when she got there to help fire up her teammates.
“You just need to be really disciplined and do what the team needs you to do,” she said.
“Just be careful and don’t swing at things that you can’t reach.”
On a team loaded with talented freshmen, sophomores and juniors, Lofquist and Baumgardner loved being leaders.
“We led by example,” Lofquist said.
“We had to keep the team up when we were struggling. We had to do everything we could to keep these girls in it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.