LEROY — Focused and having a lot of fun.
Of course, when you're 3-0 and basically rolling past opponents, it's hard not to be having fun.
McBain continued its strong early-season play with a 48-20 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference football contest Saturday afternoon.
The Ramblers' three backs each ran for more than 100 yards behind a powerful offensive line and McBain took care of business.
That's been the M.O. since practice restarted Sept. 8, head coach Pat Maloney said.
"We're very thankful to play the game of football," he said. "Our players have talked...we have basketball players that know it can all change in one day.
"So every practice, every game matters to them and I imagine it matters to all kids right now. They've just been zoom focused on the mission in terms of playing well and doing what we do."
The Ramblers did that from the start Saturday, taking a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after a pair of 8- and 18-yard touchdowns by fullback Daniel Rodenbaugh.
Pine River got one back, though, when Austin Dean hit Isaac McKinley for a 48-yard touchdown pass to get the Bucks on the board.
Facing a bit of adversity, McBain didn't blink.
The Ramblers went back to the ground and added two more scores in the second quarter, both from Rodenbaugh on runs of 23 and 8 yards for a 27-7 halftime lead.
"Before the game we talked about that — some things are going to happen and some big players are going to happen," Maloney said. "It's how you react.
"We just stayed the course. Our offense said, ‘hey, we can do this.’ That was just broken coverage and it could've been bad but they just made sure the mission was accomplished in terms of taking care of the football and putting points on the board."
For Pine River coach Terry Martin and his team, that was the fear.
"Defensively, we just weren't able to stop those kids from pounding the ball," he said. "When we got it, outside of a couple of drops, we were able to spread it out and use our speed in space. It's hard to win a shootout if you don't have the ball very much.
"They really control the clock and that was the biggest difference-maker. We couldn't get off the field enough on defense."
McBain went up 34-7 on a 1-yard run by Kalvin McGillis before Dean hit McKinley with a 35-yard pass play to cut it 34-14.
The Ramblers added touchdowns of 56 yards by Austin Eling and 1 yard by Rodenbaugh for a 48-13 lead after three. Dean scored on a 3-yard run for the Bucks in the fourth quarter.
McBain totaled 495 yards on the ground. Eling had 208 yards on 17 carries while Rodenaugh had 156 yards and five TDs on 20 carries. Kalvin McGillis added 103 yards and a TD on eight carries.
Dereck Kamphouse and McGillis paced the defense with five tackles apiece while Carsten Huttenga had four.
Dean was 4 of 11 for 145 yards passing for Pine River. All four completions were to McKinley.
Zach Lemmon paced the defense with 12 tackles while Saivion Wilson. Omar Aguilar and Devin McQueen each had seven.
Martin said the Bucks' response to this loss could define their season with three weeks to go before the playoffs.
"We have three games that are all coin flips," he said. "If we show up healthy and play well, we've got a great shot. If we don't, the other team has a great shot.
"If we continue to get better, I like where we could be at the end of the year. That will be the big thing...if we can shake this one off an go into next week with some confidence, I like where we are."
McBain hosts Manton Friday while Pine River (1-2) is at Houghton Lake.
