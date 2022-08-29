REED CITY — That’s a good day of volleyball.
Both Lake City and Reed City fared well in the Coyotes’ first invitational Saturday.
The Trojans went 5-1 overall and finished as runner-up. Lake City beat Gaylord 25-23, 25-23; beat Ludington 25-20, 27-26 and beat Evart 25-16, 25-7 in pool play before beating the Blue Devils again in the quarterfinals 25-15, 25-9.
They beat Ludington 25-12, 25-12 in the semifinals before falling to Lansing Catholic 25-14, 25-15 in the finals.
“Long days are always the best days. My girls came out and gave everything they had in a very competitive tournament at Reed City,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “Second place at our second tournament and I could not be more happy with how our team is starting to come together.
“We played a very fast-paced Lansing Catholic team and just ran out of steam. We need to continue in those tough games to work on our own mental toughness. Overall, we continue to improve and now we are even more hungry for a first-place finish.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with 30 kills, 20 blocks, 52 assists and 14 digs while Emily Urie had three kills, 15 digs and two blocks. Hannah Vasicek had eight kills while Alie Bisballe added 35 kills and 17 blocks.
Kaylee Keenan had 33 digs and served 100 percent; Helen Brown 36 assists and six digs; Kasey Keenan 16 kills; Haylee Parniske 10 kills, six blocks and eight digs; Jenna Harris and Hannah Hern four digs each; and Leah Linderman two aces and 100 percent serving.
Reed City went 4-1, falling in Gold Division semifinals.
The Coyotes beat Comstock Park 25-16, 25-16; beat Kalkaska 25-21, 25-12; and beat Farwell 25-12, 25-14 in pool play before beating Comstock Park 25-20, 25-16 in the quarterfinals and falling to Lansing Catholic 25-20, 25-18 in the semifinals.
Ashlynn Juras had three digs; Kyleigh Weck two aces, 30 kills, eight blocks, three assists and 32 digs; Kenzie Shoemaker an ace, two kills and 18 digs; Molly Bowman nine aces, 13 kills and 64 digs; Rachael Van Syckle five aces, three kills, 85 assists and 15 digs; Andie Bennett five kills and 17 digs; Kendall Henry five kills and 41 digs; Christina Malackanich seven aces, 31 kills, seven blocks and 23 digs; and Emma Johnston an ace, seven kills, two blocks and 10 digs.
GRAND RAPIDS — Manton had a good day, winning the Kenowa Hills Invitational.
The Rangers beat Muskegon Oakridge 25-12, 25-15; beat Greenville 25-21, 25-16; split with Whitehall 25-23, 15-25; and lost to Kenowa Hill 25-20, 25-16.
Manton beat Whitehall 20-25, 25-22, 15-13 in the semifinals and beat Kenowa Hills 25-18, 11-25, 15-10 in the finals.
“In the last seven days, we have played three tournaments and a quad … all in the first week of school but you would never guess that,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said. “The girls played strong and fresh all day.
“We had our sights set on testing our skills against the bigger teams and hoping to learn some valuable lessons. I honestly don’t know how many of them would have believed me if I told them at the beginning of the day we would win it, but as we moved through pool play you could see their confidence grow and they started to believe it.
“They played gritty defense and intelligent offense. We made up for our size disadvantages with our speed. I think the most impressive take away was their mental toughness. They played solid each match and never let a big play shake them, especially in the final match with Kenowa Hills. We lost game two by a large margin and started out six points behind the tie breaker game to 15. They managed to pull themselves together and hit the gas and never look back. This experience will be something we springboard from throughout the season.”
Adriana Sackett had 20 kills, three aces and 49 digs; Ashley Bredahl six kills, four aces, 34 digs and 99 assists; Bridgette Collins a kill, four digs and an assist; Emma Ruppert a kill and 15 digs; Genevieve Alexander four kills, an ace, four digs, three assists a block; Lauren Wilder 26 kills, four aces, 41 digs, two assists and three blocks; Leah Helsel 38 kills, five aces, 48 digs, two assists and 10 blocks; Makayla Gowell two aces and five digs; Morgan Shepler 28 kills, five aces, 19 digs and a block; and Madison Schnitker a dig and a block.
Manton (13-2-3 overall) hosts McBain and Beal City on Sept. 8.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Cadillac dropped a 4-1 decision to Mount Pleasant in a non-conference soccer contest on Saturday.
Cadyn Rossell scored the lone goal for the Vikings while Jack Lucas played well defensively.
Cadillac is at Reed City on Tuesday.
• Mount Pleasant won the JV game 2-1.
McGill McGuire scored for Cadillac while Jack Gulish played well defensively.
