Totally shocked.
Totally stoked, too.
That would be a pretty accurate description of Cody Mallory and Michelle Brines' mood Friday afternoon.
The Cadillac football and volleyball coaches got the news, as did the rest of the state, that the fall prep sports championships could resume after being on hold since Nov. 15.
Practices begin Monday, Dec. 21 in both sports with competition resuming at the end of and just after the holiday break.
• In football, the 11-player regional finals and 8-player state semifinal games will be held Saturday, Jan. 2. Eight-player finals and 11-player semifinals will be held Jan. 9 while the 11-player championships will be held Jan. 15-16, likely at Ford Field in Detroit. The 8-player finals will be held at Midland Community Stadium.
• In volleyball, state quarterfinals will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5 while the state semifinals and finals will be held Jan. 7-9 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.
• No spectators will be allowed at any of the contests. Stay tuned for information regarding live-streaming and broadcasting of the events.
• Winter sports are on hold until at least Monday, Jan. 16 after the current restrictions from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expire the day before. The lone exception is downhill skiing, which can begin practice Monday.
The resumption of fall sports is made possible in large part due to a pilot rapid COVID testing program between the MDHHS and the MHSAA designed to gain insight and collect data on the spread of the viral disease.
The MDHHS plans to provide expanded rapid testing availability to schools in January. All fall coaches and student-athletes will be tested weekly before competing, the MHSAA said.
Mallory and the Cadillac football team will host Forest Hills Eastern in a Division 4 regional final on Jan. 2. Kickoff time has yet to be determined. School officials will spend the next two weeks working on clearing the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium and will make a decision to host or to move the game based on safety.
"Shocked is the word," a beaming Mallory said. "We were anticipating playing in the spring or not at all so for this news to come today was shocking and it certainly amps up the amount of work we have to do.
"We have a lot of work to do this weekend to get ready. We're just excited as heck to get an opportunity to do it."
Cadillac last played on Nov. 13 when it beat Sault Ste. Marie for its second straight district title.
Playing football in late December and into January poses some interesting challenges but in the upper Great Lakes, adverse weather conditions are a part of life.
Cadillac played on a frigid, snow-covered field at Sault Ste. Marie last year in a district final so it's nothing new.
"It looks like the weather is going to be very similar to what we saw last year with our extended run," Mallory said. "It's just a matter of layering up and making sure we're efficient with practice so we don't keep them out in the elements too long."
That said, there are going to be some changes that have to be made.
"Practice is going to be very different," Mallory said. "We have to be efficient realizing that kids have done varying degrees of physical work over this break.
"We've got to ease them into it so it's going to be very heavy on the mental side and slowly transitioning them into the violent aspect of the game."
While Brines doesn't have to deal with the weather, she and her Viking volleyball team are excited to get back into the gym and get ready to face Birch Run in a Division 2 state quarterfinal Jan. 5 at Alma High School.
"I was a little bit shocked but I like the timeline of it, though," Brines said. "I was a little bit hopeful that we would be able to go right as we got back to school.
"It's been five weeks and to keep dragging it along has been tough. I'm totally happy, though. I know the MHSAA worked really hard for this."
Cadillac last played on Nov. 12 when it beat Escanaba for a regional title so there will be some rust to work off.
"Now, we've just got to get back in the gym," Brines said. "It's kind of like that first practice back in August when we got together. Hopefully, we'll get it together pretty quickly. We'll treat it like the beginning of the season and go back to some fundamentals. I'm thinking we'll break the skills down and then go into the rotations because we'll need that practice after being off."
Brines also echoed what most coaches in the state are feeling — relief that the kids get to finish it on the field or the court and not have what happened back in March happen again where it all got stopped and nothing could resume.
"It's a little odd because we've been away for so long but to be able to have an opportunity to finish what we've started, regardless of what happens now, is a nice feeling instead of someone telling you you're done."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.